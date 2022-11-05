Letter: Suzanne Truchard is experienced and compassionate

Suzanne has abundant energy, a compassionate soul, and unwavering diligence to get work done. She is a multitasker, laser focused on responsibilities and an ardent community leader. I have been volunteering for her campaign for several months and have witnessed her as a persevering worker striving to connect with people of all backgrounds. I have watched her as a loving mother and wife and successful in her work endeavors. She is real, and I couldn't be prouder to support her candidacy for District 1 Supervisor.

Homelessness is a vitally important issue to me as a Napan. My heart breaks to see so many of Napa's residents without shelter and living on our streets. Mental health, lack of affordable housing, and COVID have all contributed to this growing problem. Suzanne’s experience as a housing expert and as an active member on the Board of Trustees of Ole Health gives her a unique perspective on how to help the most vulnerable of Napans. Suzanne posits that addressing mental health issues and enabling people to find housing are two important issues we must find a solution to in this crisis. She is ready to tackle these issues and work with her counterparts to gets things moving in the right direction.

Recently, Suzanne was instrumental in deterring the Napa Oaks development, the luxury gated community planned for 53 houses and driveways on the green and open hill above our home. The development would not only have spoiled the vista of our beautiful Napa hillside that all of our neighbors enjoy, it would also have removed hundreds of oaks and homes to wildlife. In addition, it was a hazard to the water runoff issue that threatens our neighborhood. Suzanne saw the development as a flawed proposal that would forever change the landscape in Napa, and I’m so grateful that she fought to preserve the western gateway into Napa.

Please join me in voting for Suzanne on Nov. 8th for the Napa County Board of Supervisors to represent District 1!

Amelia Speight

Napa