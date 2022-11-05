Letter: Suzanne Truchard speaks up for LGBTQ community

I am voting for Suzanne Truchard for supervisor in this election, and I encourage all of you to do the same. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community here in Napa, we have gotten to know Suzanne through her unwavering support of our community. She listens intently, is compassionate, and will focus on solutions for Napa County.
When we created Co-Fermented, we wanted to create a space of awareness and representation for a collected queer and diverse community, and from the moment I met Suzanne she has been an incredible ally. Being a part of the Latinx community, we recognize the importance of electing leadership that reflects our diverse community, and we urge you to vote for Suzanne on or before Nov. 8.
Darwin Acosta
Napa