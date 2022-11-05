 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commentary

Letter: Suzanne Truchard speaks up for LGBTQ community

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

I am voting for Suzanne Truchard for supervisor in this election, and I encourage all of you to do the same. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community here in Napa, we have gotten to know Suzanne through her unwavering support of our community. She listens intently, is compassionate, and will focus on solutions for Napa County.

When we created Co-Fermented, we wanted to create a space of awareness and representation for a collected queer and diverse community, and from the moment I met Suzanne she has been an incredible ally. Being a part of the Latinx community, we recognize the importance of electing leadership that reflects our diverse community, and we urge you to vote for Suzanne on or before Nov. 8.

Darwin Acosta

Napa

Dr. Joshua Weil is a resident of Santa Rosa and a practicing emergency medicine physician.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News