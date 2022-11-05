Letter: The power of ‘no”

This is the time for the Napa Valley community to have a very real impact on voicing our concern with the leadership of Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti and the Napa Valley Unified School District Board of Education Trustees.

Here are some alarming facts that were stated in the Napa Valley Register: 1) about 230 students now have to take a bus to attend other middle schools now that Harvest Middle School has closed. 2) Mayacamas Charter Middle School has won state approval after the petition was previously “unanimously rejected by the Napa Valley Unified School District Board in December.”) The ruling was along the lines that the NVUSD’s denial of the petition to open the charter school was “supposed to be fair and impartial” and not enough evidence was provided by the Napa County of Education for denial as well.

Let’s simplify the NVUSD into a business model, since our current Superintendent Mucetti has been making decisions with our Napa schools and the future of our children as if this were a business. The children attending the NVUSD has been declining, thus less revenues. Yes, there are cuts that need to be made to NVUSD to balance the budget. If this were a business, excellent CEOs start to brainstorm. How do we increase our enrollment? How do we increase our revenue? Where are the children going to and why? Where can we cut but not lose the quality of our product or our excellent customer service?

After being presented with many arguments from the parent communities of Harvest Middle School and River Middle School for not closing their schools, the NVUSD Board decided to close both the schools. The Middle School Redesign Task Force, which is supposed to be unbiased, was led by the Superintendent Mucetti. What company has the CEO lead a committee that is supposed to gather unbiased community/consumer information?

Superintendent Mucetti and the NVUSD Board of Trustees have severely miscalculated the strength and passion of parents and the Napa community. As I mentioned before, would the CEO of Apple discontinue the iPhone? Now that the Mayacamas Charter Middle School will be opening for the 2023-24 school year, perhaps 180 to 336 students will be leaving NVUSD. California schools get state funding based on Average Daily Attendance and California public schools should be receiving extra state funding next year. Let’s estimate about 200 students at $20,000 per student per year, this is about $4 million that will be going towards the students that will be leaving to Mayacamas Charter or other private schools. In my opinion, this is a gross underestimate since there are over 1,000 Napa students attending private schools. You get the picture.

Do not be angry at the parents that have their children in private schools or will be enrolling their children at Mayacamas Charter Middle School. Many of these parents and children were loyal customers of NVUSD until their schools (Yountville Elementary, Mt. George Elementary, Harvest Middle School and River Middle School) were shut down.

If NVUSD were a stock option, I would not buy. Do not force us taxpayers to pay for your mistakes. Vote no on school bond Measure A1 and bote for all new NVUSD Board Trustees: Jim Silver (Area 1), Summer Gilgallon (Area 6) and Julianna Hart (Area 7).

Tanya Mahaphon

Napa