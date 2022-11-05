Letter: Think critically about Measures A1 and A2

Voters should think critically about Measures A1 and A2. If you looked at your property tax bill lately, you saw three previous bond measures that we're still paying off.

Measure G, from 2006, financed American Canyon High School by "kicking the can" down the road with expensive long-term bonds. Measure H delivered a fraction of the promised renovations, and now NVUSD is, here again, asking for more money. NVUSD has consistently over-promised and under-delivered with its bond campaigns.

Having a citizen "watchdog" committee means nothing. As the Grand Jury found, the watchdog committee for Measure H "isn't barking" and never has.

Voters with an opportunity to elect new NVUSD board members should do so. The existing board has wholly failed to manage the district finances properly. Vote "no" on bond measures until district leadership demonstrates it knows how to use the money wisely and efficiently for the benefit of all the students and their families.

Chuck Dell'Ario

Napa