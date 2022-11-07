Letter: Time for new leadership at NVUSD

It is time for new NVUSD School Board leadership. If you read nothing else of this letter, please join me in voting for Julianna Hart, James Silver and Summer Gilgallon for NVUSD School board.

The Register has done a poor job of covering California State's findings regarding the petitioners for a public charter school in Napa (Mayacamas). The petitioners were so poorly treated by NVUSD that the State Board of Education made the factual finding that NVUSD’s behavior was so egregious, so biased and so unfair that it constituted an “Abuse of Discretion” meriting that their decision be overturned. This standard specifically states that the board was “arbitrary, capricious, entirely lacking in evidentiary support, unlawful or procedurally unfair.”

The Register didn’t educate readers on many of the actual details of the hearing or even ask any questions of the petitioners. We are voting on new school board leadership right now and our community should understand what role our board members played in this story. The main headline here is that they engaged in unlawful behavior by denying parents their rights to seek better educational alternatives through the entirely lawful and encouraged charter school law that is NOT illegal in the state of California. Charters bring needed alternatives and innovation to our public education system.

This case was ground-breaking and had far-reaching implications for all school districts across the state. MCMS was the first school to win an appeal under the new law AB1505 since it was passed in 2019. No one really knew how this case would be decided. If the Register was really interested and understood education, they would have understood the bigger implications of the appeal, and what it meant for education across the state.

It certainly could have gone differently in Napa if we had board members who were less abusive and more responsive and interested in finding true solutions and compromises to the massive educational problems our community faces. How about asking our board members why we have a massive $20 million reserve when so many kids are struggling?

Our children deserve much more investment in light of our kids' abysmal test scores. In a recently published report, only 36.6 percent of students at Napa Junction Elementary meet state standards for English language arts. Meanwhile, only 30.5 percent of students at the same school met or exceeded standards for mathematics. I am sure it’s not any different at the other Napa schools, we just haven’t had access to the data until just this week.

California has never had more money for education. Instead of tapping into the $4 billion in funds available for longer school days, we shortened our days. How about asking anyone else besides NVUSD staff about the popularity of private schools and how every single one has a wait list? Parents are frustrated and furious. Our board members are out of touch and continue to allow administrators who have "no skin in the game” to make decisions about local kids' education. Most administrators I have interacted with do NOT live here and have NOT put their own kids in public schools. That is very problematic for someone who believes in and wants to strengthen public education in Napa.

Please vote in new leadership! Vote for Julianna Hart, James Silver and Summer Gilgallon for NVUSD School board.

Maureen Theunissen

Napa