Letter: Wrong way school financing

With hundreds of millions of dollars already borrowed by NVUSD and still being repaid by citizens, it is time to rethink the wasteful bond financing model. Local Measure A1 asks voters to OK borrowing another $200 million. Over a 40-year bond term we could be paying more than twice that amount to get $200 million worth of value. This should stop. No on Measure A1!
Instead NVUSD should build reserves to cover capital project needs, then proceed on a pay-as-you-go basis. We should not be taking out 30 or 40 year loans for things like "upgrading technology." Would you upgrade your home computer and pay two-and-a-half times the cost for something that will be outdated years before you finish paying for it?
No on Measure A1!
Tobias Lovallo
Napa