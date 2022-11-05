 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commentary

Letter: Wrong way school financing

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

With hundreds of millions of dollars already borrowed by NVUSD and still being repaid by citizens, it is time to rethink the wasteful bond financing model. Local Measure A1 asks voters to OK borrowing another $200 million. Over a 40-year bond term we could be paying more than twice that amount to get $200 million worth of value. This should stop. No on Measure A1!

Instead NVUSD should build reserves to cover capital project needs, then proceed on a pay-as-you-go basis. We should not be taking out 30 or 40 year loans for things like "upgrading technology." Would you upgrade your home computer and pay two-and-a-half times the cost for something that will be outdated years before you finish paying for it?

No on Measure A1!

Tobias Lovallo

Napa

Dr. Joshua Weil is a resident of Santa Rosa and a practicing emergency medicine physician.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News