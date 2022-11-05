Letter: Your vote matters

As we approach the General Election on Nov. 8 we are reminded that we are lucky to live in a state that has invested time and resources into making voting easier.

In 2018, Napa County was one of only a few counties to pilot the Voters Choice Act. The VCA modernizes elections in California by allowing counties to conduct elections under a model which provides greater flexibility and convenience for voters. The VCA also identifies and targets underrepresented voter populations such as youth and young adults, language minorities, people with disabilities, and seniors.

It provides more convenient methods for voting, more time to vote in advance of election day, and involves the community in the development of an election administration plan which helps determines how elections run. For this year’s General Election, over 27 counties in California will be implementing the Voters Choice Act.

In addition to races for statewide offices and propositions, this election includes important local races for some Board of Supervisors, city government, and school district boards, as well as a bond measure. Your vote matters! Don’t let others decide for you.

The Community Leaders Coalition (and the Voters Choice Napa committee continue to partner with Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur to ensure that underrepresented voters in our county have a voice.

There are more days and more ways to vote – how will you be voting this year?

There are 10 ballot drop boxes across the County where voters can return their completed ballots between October 10 and November 8th! For a list of locations in both English and Spanish please visit: www.countyofnapa.org/Drop-Box-Locations

Vote Centers are already open and more will open this weekend! There are a total of seven Vote Centers across the County. In addition to voting, at Vote Centers, you can also register to vote up until November 8th and you can get a replacement ballot. You can see the locations in English and Spanish by visiting: www.countyofnapa.org/vote-Center-Locations

Voters with disabilities can vote via the Remote Access Vote By Mail System (RAVBM) which enables them to access and print their ballots securely from modified technology at home. For more information visit www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/remote-accessible-vote-mail

Do you want to learn more about the role of the Board of Supervisors and the City Council and about why your vote in local elections matter? Visit www.clcnapavalley.org/voters for helpful resources in English and Spanish.

Voting is simple, safe, and secure. When you return your ballot by mail or drop box, you can check the status of your ballot at https://app.countyofnapa.org/VoterInfo.

The voice of underrepresented voters is critical! VCN will continue to do outreach to get out the vote for the November elections. Remember, there are More Ways and More Days to vote!

Alissa Abdo and Robert Van Der Velde

Co-Chairs, Voters Choice Napa Committee