Liz Cheney's impossible choice

The Washington Post article, which was anecdotal rather than based on polling results, reported that many Wyoming residents think Cheney betrayed them because of her impeachment vote and her position on the Jan. 6 committee. Park County GOP chairman Martin Kimmet is quoted as saying, “Seemingly she just doesn’t really care what we want her to do.”

But back to my original question. Is Cheney’s duty primarily to uphold the Constitution? Or is it to do what her constituents want — that is, represent their interests? Of course, ideally, it should be both.

Members of the House take an oath to uphold the Constitution on the opening day of each new Congress. The First Congress (1789–1791) wrote the words to the oath, although it had been changed several times. The following oath has been used since 1862: “I … do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”