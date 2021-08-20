Mandate vaccines for all. It's the only way to end our COVID-19 nightmare

There seems to be widespread agreement — throughout business and government — that we must avoid returning to the depressing life of stay-at-home shut-ins and closed stores and restaurants. And the best way to do that is to vaccinate everyone.

In California, about 64% of the population over age 12 has received at least one dose.

"You're much more likely to get the Delta variant if you're unvaccinated than if you're vaccinated," says Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of state Health and Human Services.

"If you take eight cases of COVID today, at least seven would be among people who are unvaccinated. More than 98% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated."

Ghaly talks about myths:

"A lot of people think the vaccine itself may make them more sick than COVID. That's just not the case. Sometimes they'll get mild side effects, but they won't need medical attention.

"Some feel if they haven't gotten [COVID-19] yet, they're not going to. But with the Delta variant, if you're not vaccinated you're just waiting to get infected. You can only hide from it for so long. It will find you.