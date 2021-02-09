Marjorie Taylor Greene is Trump's true heir

It’s clear that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t care too much what her congressional colleagues think of her: The day after she was stripped of her committee assignments in response to her long trail of vile QAnon-related rhetoric, she was boasting in person and on Twitter about how the sanction just means she will have more free time.

Just as dangerous, however, is that she doesn’t seem to care too much what her party thinks of her.

Once upon a time, losing a committee assignment would have been the end of a congressional career. A “zombie” member without a seat on a committee would be severely handicapped. Such seats are crucial to a member’s ability to, as the old saying goes, “bring home the bacon.” Unable to do that, any House member — especially a freshman — would be vulnerable to challenges in both the primary and general election.

None of this applies anymore. Instead, Greene is channeling her favorite Obi-Wan Kenobi persona: “If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.”