Mark Zuckerberg needs to change more than Facebook’s name

Now Zuckerberg is engineering a corporate name change. But rebranding a company mired in controversy is never a surefire cure for the maladies unspooling its operations or ravaging its reputation. And companies often adopt new names because of controversy, not because of some sweeping strategic upheaval requiring a makeover. Tobacco giant Philip Morris Companies Inc. rebranded itself as Altria Group Inc. nearly two decades ago following investigations into its knowledge of nicotine’s addictiveness. WorldCom Inc. became MCI Inc. after a fraud scandal and bankruptcy. ValueJet Airlines become AirTran Airways Inc. in the wake of a tragic crash. There are other examples, and companies frequently do change their brands for positive reasons.

I don’t think Zuckerberg wants to house Facebook and his other related properties under a new umbrella brand because the metaverse is upon us and happy days are here again. I think he’s doing it because it’s a distraction — for himself and for those watching his company. He’s doing it so he can continue avoiding the hard decisions that a mature and responsible executive must make when confronted with a corporation that has grown into an incredibly lucrative, unwieldy and sometimes dangerous kraken. He’s young, for one thing, and he also appears to be surrounded by yes-people and other advisers who reinforce his biases or encourage his worst libertarian instincts — a common fate among wealthy or powerful people who lack empathy, self-awareness or the self-confidence to invite and tolerate dissent.