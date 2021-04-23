Maxine Waters: I’m not new to this

To target me and say that I was violent or encouraging violence is a blatant distortion of the truth.

I am nonviolent.

In a 1993 essay, ahead of the verdict in the federal civil rights trial of the officers who brutally beat Rodney King, I wrote to our community and I implored our young people to be responsible. I implored them to be about life and not about death. I cautioned them that we may not get justice and that if that were to be the case, we still must not endanger our lives or the lives of others.

Anybody who knows me or has seen the way I stand up for my community knows that I am nonviolent. In the same way that Martin Luther King Jr. created Project C, Project Confrontation, during the civil rights movement to further our march toward freedom, I am an advocate for peace and fairness and justice. Project Confrontation was not about violence, but about confronting the injustices in our society by letting our voice be heard and our presence be felt.

The fact of the matter is that Chauvin was found guilty of murder, not because of any one person’s opinion, but because the prosecution put on a great case and implored the jury to believe their own eyes.