The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

We understand the details surrounding Mayacamas Middle School are abundant and incredibly confusing.

Our board has been following the charter school’s development for almost a year — the Register’s news staff for even longer — and we’ve held on through all the twists and turns that continue to unfold at court hearings and in board rooms.

The school, which opened to students on Aug. 16, is located inside the building that once housed St. John the Baptist Catholic School. Even though classes are now underway, there are now two separate proceedings regarding its fate.

Proponents for the school recently penned a petition to form a countywide charter school, which would serve even more students than the Napa Valley Unified charter it originally sought in 2021. (The validity of that charter, quashed at the trial court level, is currently being appealed and the school is being allowed to operate as that case works its way through the system.)

Countywide charters are different, as they are operated on the county level and serve multiple school districts. Approval makes the NVUSD charter issue moot, and it only requires the blessing of the Napa County Office of Education – not NVUSD. But a denial is final; there is no appeal.

Nearly 90 people spoke Wednesday night as the NCOE board weighed whether to approve the charter and, with it, the rebranding of the school to Mayacamas Countywide Middle School.

The board ultimately decided to push the issue to its Sept. 5 meeting, but not before listening to six hours of public comment, heavily weighted by those in favor. Passions occasionally ran high, complete with the snickers and groans heard more often in a school lunchroom than a governmental meeting.

But there were clear themes: Those in favor pointed to NVUSD’s below-average test scores and instances of bullying as reasons behind the charter, while those against questioned the accelerated pace and ambiguity of the countywide petition itself.

We are in favor of school choice, strongly believe charters have a place in Napa County, and admire the thoughtfulness and tenacity of the Mayamacas proponents. But the opponents have a point: there are way, way too many unanswered questions and the NCOE board made the right call by calling a time-out.

During the meeting, they mentioned a few: concerns about financial controls, how English-language learners and students with special needs will be supported, and the viability of a partnership with Napa Valley College’s Upper Valley Campus. These are well and good, but we suggest they also consider some higher-level questions:

Will Mayacamas Countywide Middle School truly address the gaps NVUSD is unable to fill?

Is Mayacamas a natural fit for a countywide charter, or more of an end-run around the NVUSD denial?

Related to that: What is the precedent being set by approval? Is the board comfortable with that precedent?

Is it possible, regardless of effort, for Mayacamas to be truly accessible to all students in Napa County? That includes ethnicities, learning and physical needs, income levels, transportation issues and socialization skills.

We in no way want to minimize the experience of the parents or caregivers and their students. Not every school model is right for every student. We agree with this and we empathize with the families affected, who have been in a state of limbo for months, if not years. But we worry that the uphill battle Mayacamas has had to climb has blinded some to many of these issues.

To be clear, we believe there is a way for the board to get to “yes.” But it will take a lot more clarity on both the micro and macro issues to get there. We urge the board to refuse to vote until they are satisfied with the answers.

Regardless of whether Mayacamas is approved or not, some rebuilding of relationships will be needed. Those on either side of the issue will need to work together – something that can only happen if everyone feels their position was not only heard, but deeply understood.