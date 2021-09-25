Mnuchin’s $2.5 billion fund shows a need for tougher ethics rules

It’s unclear whether Congress will pass guidelines protecting the presidency from financial predators of any party, but Mnuchin’s new fund is a reminder that it’s time to strengthen rules governing the financial activities of former Treasury secretaries, too. The Treasury Department has an in-house unit that monitors compliance with ethics guidelines, and agency officials also have to file disclosure reports with the Office of Government Ethics. But when employees leave the agency they are left to their own devices.

Some of this is common sense: People need to make a living. But when former officials join companies they once regulated, it raises questions about how accommodating they might have been in their old jobs. Such questions arose, for example, when former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, an Obama administration official, went to work on Wall Street after helping banks he regulated navigate the 2008 financial crisis. Geithner didn’t violate any rules, but his move looked bad.