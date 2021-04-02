Murdoch’s Fox News seriously doubling down in its allegiance to Trump

Last week when Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News for propagating the lie that the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump in part with rigged voting machines from Dominion, I wondered whether Fox owner Rupert Murdoch might rethink the business wisdom of wedding his channel’s fortunes to Trump.

Not exactly. Instead, it looks like Murdoch is going out of his way to kiss up ever more fervently to the former president.

I am not that concerned about the obvious personnel moves, like the hiring this week of Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, one of the former president’s sons, as a contributor. Remember her on the podium with her husband at the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 that led to the storming of the Capitol? What better way to prove her Fox bona fides? The hiring was announced Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

On Tuesday, Fox announced Kayleigh McEnany, former press secretary for Trump, as one of the co-hosts of “Outnumbered,” which airs midday five days a week on Fox. This is a prime spot for a political operative who pushed Trump’s lies from the lectern of the White House press room in a way and to an extent never seen in a modern-day presidency.