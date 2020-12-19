Napa County is the new front line on wildfire

Our very way of life is under threat.
Of the 20 most destructive fires in California history, 12 have burned since 2017. Five of those fires burned parts of Napa County. The only other county to appear on that list as often is Sonoma County.
With climate change driving hotter and drier summers, Napa County is on the front line of California’s new normal.
If we don’t do something, wine country could become known more for disaster and disruption than fine wine and good living. And like it or not, that wine and tourism income is what makes our economy function.
After three years of fires, evacuations, choking clouds of smoke, and preemptive power shutdowns designed to prevent yet more fires, the toll is starting to tell on Napa County. Even before the pandemic, officials were fretting the loss of wine and tourist income as tourists avoided our ever-extending fire season. Businesses were closing, and longtime residents were moving away.
We met recently with Christopher Thompson, a firefighter from Angwin and head of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation. He painted a grim picture.
Nobody outside the fire community really understands how close St. Helena came to burning in the Glass Fire, he told us. Calistoga is not much safer. Even the fringes of Napa are vulnerable to another devastating fire that could level parts of the city.
The fire threat map published by Defensibleapp.com shows that the only places in Napa County at low risk are in the densest urban cores of St. Helena, Napa, and American Canyon. Every other structure in the county, including many thickly populated parts of Napa and American Canyon, are between medium and high risk of fire.
About half of the county’s acreage has burned since 2017, but there remain many dangerously overgrown areas, including areas butting up against densely populated areas, such as Angwin and Calistoga’s Diamond Mountain. Even areas that have burned recently can burn again as vegetation begins to return, particularly opportunistic invasive species that did not evolve in fire-prone areas.
Thompson told us the county’s network of volunteer Fire Safe Councils can rely on about $100,000 annually to perform projects to remove dangerous vegetation and create defensible space around inhabited areas. They need somewhere between $2 million and $4 million, however, to start to ease the risk in the worst areas.
Twice, he said the state rejected grant applications that would have funded cleanup efforts in Bell Canyon, the area where the Glass Fire broke out and raced up to Deer Park. He said the scenario that played out during that fire was almost exactly the one the foundation predicted. Likewise, St. Helena turned down a request for funding to clean up on Spring Mountain, which also burned during the Glass Fire.
Fortunately, there seems to be a growing awareness that something must be done. The Board of Supervisors expects to approve a county-wide Community Wildfire Protection Plan in the spring, which will examine the most dangerous areas and create a unified strategy for prevention.
The supervisors may also consider stronger building codes and design review in vulnerable areas. They may also make it easier for landowners to create firebreaks without running afoul of environmental rules.
We note with approval that officials Upvalley are taking a much harder line with PG&E, trying to hold it accountable for the economic disruption of the Public Safety Power Shutdowns – made necessary in part by years of neglect by the utility of its remote electrical infrastructure.
But more must be done.
We know money is tight in these pandemic times, but the cost of a few million dollars annually for fire mitigation pales in comparison with the hundreds of millions, even billions, in damage when fire races through a community like Deer Park, or, God forbid, St. Helena, Calistoga, or Browns Valley.
We want to see industry groups active in the discussion as well. Wineries, restaurants, hotels, and even real estate and other non-tourist-serving businesses have an existential stake in protecting Napa County from the threat of wildfire.
Napa County cannot solve the scourge of climate change, nor can we control the fires in other counties or the corporate practices of our power utility.
What we can do, however, is be aggressive in hardening our homes and communities and managing our overgrown wildlands. The cost, however painful, will pay for itself many times over in properties protected and lives saved.
It is time to resolve that this this kind of fire disaster must never happen again.
WATCH NOW: FIREFIGHTERS RAVE TO SAVE HOMES FROM GLASS FIRE
IMAGES FROM NAPA COUNTY’S NEW FIRE REALITY
Napa County's new fire reality
Of the 20 most destructive wildfires in California history, 12 have burned since 2017. Of those fires, five burned at least in part in Napa County. On the list of the 26 counties scorched by those 20 fires, Napa and Sonoma appear five times each, more than any other. In between fires came smoke and power shutdowns. Here are images from Napa's new reality.
The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board consists of NVR President Davis Taylor, Editor Sean Scully, and public members Cindy Webber, Ed Shenk, Mary Jean Mclaughlin and Chris Hammaker.
