Napa County is the new front line on wildfire

Our very way of life is under threat.

Of the 20 most destructive fires in California history, 12 have burned since 2017. Five of those fires burned parts of Napa County. The only other county to appear on that list as often is Sonoma County.

With climate change driving hotter and drier summers, Napa County is on the front line of California’s new normal.

If we don’t do something, wine country could become known more for disaster and disruption than fine wine and good living. And like it or not, that wine and tourism income is what makes our economy function.

After three years of fires, evacuations, choking clouds of smoke, and preemptive power shutdowns designed to prevent yet more fires, the toll is starting to tell on Napa County. Even before the pandemic, officials were fretting the loss of wine and tourist income as tourists avoided our ever-extending fire season. Businesses were closing, and longtime residents were moving away.

We met recently with Christopher Thompson, a firefighter from Angwin and head of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation. He painted a grim picture.