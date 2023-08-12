The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

Is homelessness in California — or at least the Napa County portion of it — a problem that can be solved?

“[This] sums up our fears every single day,” Molly Rattigan acknowledged to our board earlier this month.

Rattigan is the city of Napa’s deputy city manager in charge of coordinating the city’s response to homelessness. She was joined by Jennifer Palmer and Scott Wagner — her colleagues in a countywide effort to help unhoused individuals. The trio provided a look behind the numbers and into the complexities of the homelessness issue. Palmer is the director of housing and homeless services for Napa County while Wagner is the director of the Northern California branch of Abode Services, Napa County’s homeless services provider.

“There is this sense of despair, the problem is so big,” said Palmer.

Rattigan said that California accounts for 12% of the U.S. population, but 30% of all individuals experiencing homelessness in the U.S. are in California.

Despite these statewide statistics typically pointing to evidence of unhoused individuals deliberately coming to California from other states — often attributed to the good weather and services — the group dispelled this as one of the myths surrounding homelessness. In fact, it is factors such as the state’s high housing costs relative to wages and inflation that contribute to these figures.

“It is accurate that economics is the driver of the problem,” Palmer said.

This is the case locally as well.

In January, there were 506 people tallied during Napa County’s annual one-day count of unhoused residents. This marked a slight increase from the 494 individuals recorded last year, but these numbers are hardly the whole story.

The total number is closer to 1,200 individuals, according to Palmer. The January point-in-time count involved dozens of volunteers crisscrossing the streets and rural areas in search of people living out of tents or vehicles or living in encampments across Napa County.

Counties are required to carry out the survey every other year — though some, like Napa, carry out the count annually — by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which uses the data to estimate the number of Americans without housing. HUD uses point-in-time data to determine funding for homeless programs.

The 1,200 number is a reflection of a different metric Palmer, Rattigan and Wagner use to keep track and assist people experiencing homelessness in whatever shape it may take. They may be in the city’s main shelter in south Napa or they have secured a living arrangement elsewhere but are still in need of services.

In Napa, the people without a traditional roof over their heads are often, the data shows, people who grew up in Napa. They are the sons and daughters of people who live here, they are your classmates and coworkers, they are senior citizens with a fixed income that just wasn’t enough.

Wagner said Abode staff members avoid referring to people as homeless and instead use terminology such as “people experiencing homelessness” or “unhoused” so that the person, the individual, the human being “remains at the center” of their programs.

Our board agrees with this approach. Words matter. Some of our community members may have found themselves without traditional dwellings for a variety of reasons, including being unhoused by choice. While these community members might rest their heads in an environment that looks different than our own, this might not mean that they are without a “home.”

“There is this unconscious desire to ‘other’ a population that is misunderstood,” Palmer said.

We believe that looking at these members of our community as a block of unnamed, faceless “homeless” gets away from the holistic approach needed to help them as individuals. No two stories are the same and the circumstances leading up to someone living on the streets, out of a vehicle, etc. are complex and diverse.

We applaud the efforts and enthusiasm on the part of Rattigan, Palmer and Wagner to face this multifaceted and complex issue head on. The collaboration between the city and county departments to address homelessness together, on a united front, should serve as inspiration to other regions. But what can others do to help this vulnerable population? What power does the everyday Napan have?

The simple answer for everyone: your voice.

You can take advantage of opportunities to talk about homelessness in a way that is rooted in dignity and humanity instead of hostility and contentiousness. You can enhance and enlighten the conversation. You can be a good neighbor to those who are unhoused in the community and be patient with circumstances that may not resemble yours. You can be empathetic.

For many, homelessness may feel like a problem too big to solve. But we find hope in seeing the collaboration and innovative ideas being implemented in Napa County. Through working together and each doing our part, we may be inching closer to meeting the needs of all our community members.

In our next editorial, we'll be exploring the implications and hopes of the transformation of the Motel 6 on Solano Avenue into a transitional housing facility.