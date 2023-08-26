The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

To say the recent conversion of a Motel 6 property into a transitional housing site in Napa will solve the local homelessness issue would be an outrageous claim.

But for the 65 people in north Napa who will soon call it home, it is a step in the right direction. For these individuals — many finding shelter currently in nearby encampments — having a roof over their heads is what matters, regardless of whether the roof is small.

The Motel 6 project, which began moving in residents this week, was made possible when the Napa City Council accepted a $15 million grant from California's Encampment Resolution Funding Program, which aims to provide temporary housing and social services to unhoused people to put them on the path to stable and safe long-term housing. The city will lease the Solano Avenue motel property for about three years.

The North Napa Center project also showcases the continued collaboration between the city of Napa, Napa County and Abode Services, a nonprofit that contracts with Napa County to offer support to unhoused people. Representatives from each group recently met with our board to discuss the complexities of the homelessness issue, providing a snapshot of how it plays out locally.

One such snapshot included the numbers from the latest point-in-time count.

In January, there were 506 people tallied during Napa County's annual one-day count of unhoused residents. This marked a slight increase from the 494 individuals recorded last year.

However, Jennifer Palmer, director of Napa County's Housing and Homeless Services, told our board the actual number is closer to 1,200 individuals — and the vast majority have lived here for years, sometimes decades. This number is a reflection of a different metric that is used to keep track and assist people experiencing homelessness in whatever shape it may take. They may be in the city's main shelter in south Napa or they have secured a living arrangement elsewhere but are still in need of services.

The Motel 6 project is the latest effort to move unhoused individuals into housing — one of several aimed at rolling the numbers back from 1,200 to zero. This feat is particularly challenging because Palmer described a “huge wave” of individuals experiencing homelessness for the first time, meaning that even if they house all 1,200, more people will become homeless, beginning the unfortunate cycle anew.

"There is this sense of despair, the problem is so big," said Palmer.

It can be disheartening that every time we fill a need there are other needs to address — our board recognizes this. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t continue to work on the issue.

We applaud the North Napa Center effort, but we recognize that transitional housing is — no surprise here — transitional. It is meant to be a temporary stepping stone on the path to permanent housing. The residents moving in this week should not stay there through the run of the three-year lease. This would be counterproductive and contrary to the intent of the project.

Nonetheless, our board questions just how realistic it is that these transitions to permanent housing will remain in our community. After all, even people with moderate income struggle to find housing in Napa. Affordable housing is difficult to come by regardless of where you fall on the poverty line. The Napa Valley is an expensive place to live.

The North Napa Center is a great first step, but it underscores a much deeper issue that despite the efforts on behalf of the city and county — as well as the generosity of people, businesses and organizations within it — we still have a huge affordability issue left to face.

We are eager to learn more about how this project unfolds in the coming weeks.

Our board agrees that solving the issue of homelessness may sometimes feel like trying to empty the ocean with a paper cup, but this doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try. At the center of this problem are people who need help. In the case of this latest project, 65 human beings.