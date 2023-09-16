The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

Red light cameras have a history of being controversial. Some would argue they are needed deterrents, stemming unnecessary collisions and injuries. Others may see them as the very symbols of governmental overreach. And to still others, almost unsporting: shouldn’t police have to catch people doing something in person? Isn’t that the point?

Regardless of individuals’ feelings, the city of Napa is again going to have red-light cameras at four intersections. This revives a program shuttered in 2017. Why? Because it works. The city has a surprisingly bad track record when it comes to traffic collisions, injuries and deaths – the fifth worst in the state out of the 105 cities its size, according to the state Office of Traffic Safety figures from 2020, the latest statistics available.

But in 2009, when the red light cameras were live, the city was ranked the 15th worst – still bad, but a marked improvement from our current state. In fact, the Register wrote a piece that year noting the then four-member traffic unit received an award from the California Highway Patrol for its successes in reducing the number of twisted-metal incidents on city streets. Call it a “Most Improved Award” if you want, but it surely meant something to the people who didn’t get injured, or injured less severely, that year.

Sgt. Aaron Medina of the Napa Police Department took over supervising the division in 2020. In the last two-plus years, he said the department has increased its staffing and enforcement efforts, something that tracks with a marked decrease in injuries and fatalities. In his talk with the editorial board this week, Medina noted there have been zero traffic-related deaths in Napa so far this year.

“Enforcement isn’t responsible for all of that,” he said, noting the efforts of different city departments, particularly Public Works, to make city streets safer, “but it’s definitely a part.”

Back in 2017, the council voted to break off its relationship with Australia-based Redflex Traffic Systems due to concerns regarding the high number of right-turn violations – opposed to ones for traveling straight through a red light – how the company was paid via fines, and the company itself, which had been accused of bribery scandals in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio.

Addressing this, Medina noted a change in state law that forbids the type of fee-sharing common in the past. Instead, the city will pay a flat fee for the video and camera systems as part of the five-year, $4.17 million contract with Conduent State & Local Solutions. The City Council unanimously approved the deal in August.

Medina also said the length of a yellow light will not be shortened at any of the intersections to catch more drivers, a concern he says he hears regularly. The length of the yellow – during which time it is legal to be in the intersection – is not set by the police department, he said, and is actually longer than legally required at most places in the city. At city-controlled roads, traffic engineers from Public Works set the timers while Caltrans does the same at state-controlled ones.

The timing as to when the cameras will go live is still in the works, though city officials are hopeful they’ll be online in early 2024 at the following intersections:

Soscol and Imola avenues

Redwood Road and Solano Avenue

Soscol and Lincoln avenues

State Route 29 and Trower Avenue

Medina said that as each system – which includes three video cameras and an Automatic License Plate Recognition reader – comes online, drivers will get a 30-day grace period. Drivers caught running lights will be given a warning, rather than a citation, during that time frame.

This is part of a larger education campaign the city and police will be taking, via social media and on its websites, to both give details on the program and to provide monthly data on its effectiveness. We applaud the transparency, which we believe will hasten acceptance by the wider public.

Addressing another misconception, Medina said that once it goes fully live, it is the police department, not the camera vendor, that determines whether a violation has occurred. It is public safety driving these decisions, not profit motive.

But make no mistake: the cost of running a red light is steep: $486 for going straight through and $234 for rolling through a right turn. But the cost to human bodies is even steeper. Statistics from the National Transportation Safety Board say your chance of dying if a car hits you going 40 miles per hour is about 85%. Slow that down to 20 miles an hour and your chance of dying goes down to 10%.

We applaud the efforts of the City Council, the Napa Police Department and the Department of Public Works for all they have done in recent years to calm our city streets. But we also feel a great deal of credit is due to Slow Down Napa, a grassroots group that saw this issue for the solvable tragedy it was – and continues to be – and helped to create the political will to make a safer Napa a reality.