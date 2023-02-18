The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

As a news organization, we can sometimes get so caught up in the day-to-day grind of reporting, writing and researching that we fail to see the larger context. Similarly, people going about their daily lives, filled with work and life pressures, may subconsciously look past things happening right in front of them. This is doubly true when dealing with topics many of us would rather avoid, such as race.

February is Black History Month, but many people in our county struggle to understand what it means or how to honor it. Perhaps it is a lack of direct experience. Napa County is about 2.6% Black, 50.4% White, 35.6% Latino, 9.1% Asian, and 1.3% Native American.

As a style note, “White” as a racial category has often been written as the lowercase “white.” This is Associated Press style, which almost all newspapers use. The AP explained itself in a thoughtful way here, stating that while Black people share many “historical and cultural commonalities” – including discrimination based on skin color – this is much less true for White people. Additionally, there is far less ambiguity about who is Black around the globe, something that cannot be said for White people.

However, the editorial board finds an argument, espoused by the MacArthur Foundation and others, much more compelling. Specifically, that not capitalizing the racial category implies “Whiteness as the standard and norm.” A better understanding of racial relations requires us to accept our individual heritage and background, not pretend it only exists or had an impact on anyone non-White.

It is with this lens we want to take a look at a recent piece published by this paper under the auspices of Black History Month and a critique of that coverage. In brief, a Bel Aire Elementary School class made masks in the style of artist Kimmy Cantrell, known for ceramic masks that depict “expressive asymmetrical faces with exaggerated eyes and whimsical features.”

The letter writer, an educator herself, took issue with the fact that it appeared the only reason Cantrell was chosen as the inspiration for the project was because he is Black. There was no discussion in the article about how his race inspired and shaped his practice, nor anything about what students were supported to learn about the Black American experience through the lesson. As such, it appeared the artist and exercise could have been included in any month of the school year.

We find this a fair assessment, but want to add a couple of caveats as well as a mea culpa. First, we cannot say with absolute certainty that students did not have a separate lesson on Cantrell’s personal journey. However, based on our interactions with district officials, it strongly appears it was, indeed, mostly an art project.

Second, we don’t know of all the different things Napa Valley Unified teachers have planned – or already have done – for Black History Month, and some very well have had lessons with a high degree of historical context. If we’ve missed something, we urge these teachers, students and caregivers to write in and tell us what they did.

But third, we acknowledge that the reporters and editors involved in this piece should have pushed back harder against the district and required them to explain how, exactly, this exercise related to Black History Month. If they were unable to do so, we should have refused the story, asked for a different class to feature or, perhaps, used that as a stepping off point for a larger piece about how the district handles race, ethnicity and sexuality in the classroom context.

There is no going back, of course, but this is a teachable moment for the paper, the district and, perhaps, our community as a whole. A greater sensitivity toward race does not divide us, even if it makes us face some uncomfortable truths. What divides us is not appreciating the full dimensions and complexities we each have as humans, consciously or unconsciously refusing to acknowledge how Blackness or Whiteness colors each of these characteristics. If we collectively work harder to give our lessons, articles and daily interactions that fuller context, we will move toward truly learning about, and better understanding, one another.

