Napa Valley Register Editorial: Anne Cottrell for District 3 supervisor

While doing our endorsement interviews for the District 3 supervisor race, the editorial board was struck by the depth of intelligence and talent coming from the two finalists — John Dunbar and Anne Cottrell. We collectively agreed that in a perfect world, both would be excellent additions to the Board of Supervisors, and either will well serve the interests of Upvalley residents as well as that of the county as a whole.

However, we believe Cottrell has the edge, and so we recommend a vote for her in the Nov. 8 election. First, though, we want to explain why it was such a difficult decision.

Dunbar has made much of his experience as a member of the Yountville Town Council for 18 years — 12 of those as mayor. He says with a high degree of authority that he understands how to get things done at the municipal level, and he can point to numerous successes in his time in elected office to back that up.

He also points to the relationships he has developed over the years with other elected officials, high-ranking county workers, and movers-and-shakers in the local wine and tourism industries. He noted his time as president of the statewide League of California Cities in 2019-20 provided him with the experience of negotiating common ground between elected officials with vastly different needs.

The board felt this last part to be particularly relevant, as most close observers of our current Board of Supervisors ardently hope its newly elected members from Districts 1 and 3 will be a salve for that occasionally fractious group.

Despite all of this, the board had its concerns that Dunbar’s focus is too narrow, and that his experiences helping to run the county’s smallest municipality would not translate to the county as a whole.

Though Cottrell has not held elected office, she has proved from her eight years on the county Planning Commission that she can deal with contentious issues with intelligence, equanimity and with a collaborative spirit. Her background as a land-use attorney we also felt would prove incredibly helpful, assisting the board as a whole untie the knots produced by complicated zoning regulations and the California Environmental Quality Act.

The board also felt she had developed a clearer plan for what she would want to do in the position, which she said was balancing three main things: keeping residents safe and healthy; keeping the economy vibrant; and continued stewardship and protection of the Ag Preserve.

She also is not afraid to say she doesn’t have all the answers, saying that many different ideas will likely need to be tried, and she’s open to listening and considering a wide variety of options. This will be a requirement for whoever sits on the dais, as increasing pressure by the state on matters of housing and fire regulation will mean a number of tough decisions will have to be made in the years ahead — or risk having some policies simply handed down from Sacramento.

Regardless, either Cottrell or Dunbar will have their work cut out for them in serving the county’s largest district, which includes Lake Berryessa, Angwin and other rural communities in addition to a part of the city of Napa, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga. In addition to being geographically diverse, the district also includes a large Spanish-speaking population and lower-income seniors in addition to being the playground of some of the county’s most wealthy residents and second (or third) homeowners.

Doing this will be a challenge for anyone, but we feel Cottrell is better positioned due to her background, experience and temperament.

