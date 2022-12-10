Napa Valley Register Editorial: As 2022 ends, don't forget those in need

The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

The end of the year can feel like a crush of obligations – over-the-top meals, gatherings, family, parties, travel, and anxiety-producing “Last Minute Shopping” ads that seem to start at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 1. The list just goes on and on.

Add on the fact that the approach of winter and return of standard time means depressingly short days and long, cold nights, is there any wonder so many of us want to take a turkey-induced nap on Thanksgiving and wake up on New Year’s Day?

But in the scrum, something important can get missed: remembering the nonprofits that help the most vulnerable parts of our community, be they human, animal, or environmental.

There are local groups that encourage bicycling, creative activities, and make it easier for educators to do their jobs. Others help seniors live better lives, support the foster care community, and help young women develop positive self-images. Others help schools grow gardens, tell people about the area’s history, or support local farmworkers. The list goes on.

In short, there is a remarkable number of organizations doing vital work in our community, and each needs donations and support to continue doing the work they do. But with all of the other obligations and chores and calls to faraway relatives that need to be made, making that choice can feel so overwhelming that it’s tempting to give up. Someone else will do it, you might say to yourself, someone with more time, more money, or more energy.

Also, how do you know they’ll spend the money wisely? Who has the time to vet these organizations anyhow? Couldn’t someone make it just a bit easier?

Let it never be said that Napa County isn’t on the ball on this score. For the 10th year running, the Give!Guide provides a carefully curated list of local nonprofits and charities that are fully deserving of your donations. This guide, which can be found at www.candogiveguide.org, has dozens upon dozens of organizations that will do right by your help – wherever you choose to give. The organization has raised more than $4 million so far and we’re rooting for 2022 to be the best year yet. The minimum donation is $10, an accessible amount for almost everyone.

The Give!Guide will be accepting donations through Dec. 31. The Napa Valley Register, starting this week, will be featuring some of the groups in the guide as part of our annual “Season of Giving” series. The 12 groups we’re highlighting though are just a small fraction of those in the Give!Guide, and we strongly urge everyone to check it out and give whatever they can.

The editorial board researches, interviews stakeholders and discusses issues of importance to Napa County residents. Its written opinions are the institutional views of the Napa Valley Register and is not beholden to interest groups, public officials, or its own advertisers. Its larger goal is to provide clear-eyed analysis of these issues to help make our county and region a safe, equitable, peaceful, and just place to live and work.