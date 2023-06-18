The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

Sandwiched between graduations and Pride Month comes Father's Day, a holiday not quite as celebrated as the maternal one in May, but important nonetheless. Fatherhood can take many forms, from being half of a person's DNA to being a vital adult presence in a child's life to just being a solid and steady mentor. Though sharing genetic makeup creates legal kinship, true connection is borne through the days, months, years and decades of being a comfort and haven in a young person's life.

In that spirit, we honor the fathers — and father figures — in our lives by remembering what it is, or was, so special about them and how they helped shape us into the people we are today.

Dan Evans: My mother died in 1998, about a month after I graduated from college. I'm an only kid, meaning my dad and I were truly the only two people on earth who understood the depth of the sorrow we were going through. If I could go back in time and somehow keep my mom alive, I would do it — as would my dad — but I know deeply that this tragedy brought the two of us immeasurably closer, something I would not trade for anything.

In the decades since, I've relied on my dad for advice and counsel on things small and large, and he has done the same with me — though I will acknowledge the latter didn't really happen until I nearly 40. So many of my friends have complicated or fraught relationships with their parents, and most often with their fathers. I'm deeply blessed to be able to say the opposite: my dad is absolutely one of my best friends as well as my career coach, management consultant and spiritual adviser.

Cindy Webber: My dad barely finished high school before joining the army but what he lacked in formal education he acquired through life experiences. He was a tradesman, had his own plumbing business, then entered the public works arena. He became the city superintendent for several small municipalities in Kansas and was recognized for 34 years of building infrastructure in northwest Kansas.

His name frequently appeared in the newspaper, an achievement that wasn’t fully appreciated by me until I was an adult. He didn’t mince words, which didn’t always make him the most popular messenger. However, he did teach me the importance of having hard conversations and that the best outcomes often come through navigating conflict. He has been gone now for 24 years but I recognize how his work ethic and inquisitive nature continue to be a fiber of who I am.

Annette D’ambrosio: My dad was the best dad that anyone could ever hope for. Kind, caring, funny, compassionate, smart and generous….and never ever with a harsh word for me (or anyone).

Dad taught me to be strong, to value friendship, to share with those less fortunate, to honor family, to respect my elders, to be grateful, to love music, to be curious, to be patient and to never give up! And while my sister sometimes provoked my dad (rebellious teen capers!), I was always the good kid…primarily because I could never hurt my dad.

My dad was a good citizen and a role model. He stayed by my side if I was ill and supported me if I was sad. I have great memories of family gatherings in North Beach, walks on the beach, tending the little garden, learning how to drive. And my dad always patiently waiting hours and hours while “his girls” went shopping.

Finally, my dad lived a long life and in his last few years after mom passed away, insisted on selling the house and moving to a care home despite my protests to live with me. “I want to be with lots of folks my age” he calmly explained…..”and not sit around with you young people who complain about the world!" Active to the end, my dad was always in good spirits….and even voted Valentine King two years in a row!

I miss you so much, dad. And I am so ashamed that I no longer balance my checkbook as I pledged that I would.

Evy Warshawski: My dad was a sweet and generous man who, through a series of lucky breaks, made it to the U.S. as Hitler was rounding up German Jews. He often shared the horrific story of how when the knock on the door came, he ran out the back entrance of his house never to see his parents again.

With not a shred of English, he managed to find an uncle in New York who vouched for his emigration. My dad believed strongly in the American dream: that a good job (preferably lawyer, doctor, engineer and the like), would bring wealth and therefore happiness. While he had high aspirations for a career of his own, he landed in the shoe business with a family of seven to support. We always had a lot of shoes at our disposal!

My fondest memory — which surfaces every Father’s Day — was when my very strict father set a curfew for my being able to attend a party that was, to me, a social coup. As a rather rebellious 15-year-old, I arrived home one hour later than that curfew. Oops! I found my father waiting in the dark for my arrival. No words were spoken, but I did feel a rather swift kick on my bottom as I ran up the steps and hid in my bedroom. The next morning, he apologized profusely, feeling much worse than I did. Love and miss you dad!

Donna Altes: As I reflect about my father on this Father's Day, I am reminded that the relationship between my dad and me was a complicated one. I was the "apple of his eye" for the early years, and then all of a sudden, the vibes became constrained, confrontational and difficult.

As a police captain of the NYPD, he brought this demeanor home; it was hard to separate I fear, and he was also dealing with a very fractured childhood and horrible treatment and abandonment by his dad. After the early death of his mother (who had born seven boys), their father placed them all in an orphanage. The dye of not trusting was born.

As an adult I realized that he was doing the best that he could with the baggage that he inherited.

Ironically, because I idolized him, I adopted many of his admirable traits: how to save for the future, how to never stop at the first door closing, etc.

With what I know now, I wish I could have that one last chat with my one and only father where we both achieved peace.

Sarah Dowling: On June 9, my father got to watch the last of his kids, my little sister, graduate from Vallejo High School. Sitting on the bleachers — the same set he sat in to watch me graduate back in 2008 — he cheered and waved frantically to catch my sister’s gaze.

My dad may not be perfect, I mean who is, but he always shows up. Dad was the only family member to attend my high school plays and more recently (we didn’t have a car during my K-12 experience) he eagerly volunteers to ferry my sister and her friends around from place to place across the Bay Area. He is around and ready to help. Thank you dad. Even though we are all grown, we still need your help and advice. You are also a grandfather now, enjoy!