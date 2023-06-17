The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

The city of Napa is set to usher in its first Juneteenth — a holiday that commemorates the abolition of slavery in the United States — bringing with it a new milestone for inclusivity of a portion of the population that isn’t always visible and may not always feel welcomed.

Blacks only make up 0.7% of the city of Napa, which is home to 78,315 residents according to U.S. Census data from 2022. This number may reflect why it has taken so long for cities in Napa County to hold events to celebrate the holiday. Napa follows American Canyon, which celebrates its second annual Juneteenth celebration this weekend.

Meanwhile, communities such as Vallejo, Richmond and Oakland have been marking the occasion for many years.

The downtown Oxbow Commons will be host to Napa's inaugural Juneteenth gathering, which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. this Monday and include food, music and art.

On the surface, food, music and art are the cornerstones of many community events throughout the region. Napa’s Juneteenth differs from other events in that it will shine a light on history, according to JT Thompson, one of the organizers of the celebration.

Thompson was also instrumental in the development of Napa County’s annual Black History Month Celebration, which he started among family and friends in 2018, and then expanded out to the community a year later. Many of those same organizers are behind Napa’s Juneteenth.

“We are trying to make it very similar to the Fourth of July but with a little more education,” Thompson told our board this week. “We will be celebrating, having fun with a little learning.”

Despite being declared a federal holiday a few years ago, Juneteenth remains a mystery for many. But in many ways, and for many people, it is analogous to the feeling of freedom associated with the Fourth of July.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared a formal end to slavery in the United States. But it wasn’t until nearly two-and-a-half years later, on June 19th, 1865, the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas got the news by way of the Union army troops that freedom had come at last.

The next year, Galveston commemorated that day as Juneteenth, a celebration of freedom. Since then, it’s been observed in scores of communities and states as a holiday, and officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

Why is the holiday called Juneteenth? The name blends the month and the day this news reached the people of Galveston: “June” plus “nineteenth” is Juneteenth. It’s also often called Emancipation Day or Freedom Day. Despite this history, Juneteenth should be celebrated by everyone, regardless of how they identify.

The vision for Napa’s event is one that welcomes everyone, with a special emphasis on families and their children. The larger goal, say organizers, is for Black people in the community to feel safe, welcomed and to connect with one another.

This event can help pave the way for people of all backgrounds living, working and visiting Napa to feel like they belong. Please show your support by attending.