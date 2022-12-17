Napa Valley Register Editorial: Happy Holidays Napa

The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

As we enter into the holiday season, our board wanted to extend a bit of good cheer to Napa County residents as celebrations begin.

Whether you are part of a large family or small, have had a partner for decades, are newlyweds, new parents or even a single person with many pets, we want to extend warm wishes to you and your family – both blood and chosen. We recognize that Napa families come in all shapes and sizes, representing numerous cultures and backgrounds, and it is our holiday wish that however you celebrate you are happy and healthy. Whether you follow traditions passed down for generations or start a new tradition this year, may the waning days of 2022 be memorable.

For some, “Happy Holidays” automatically equates to “Merry Christmas.” For others, December is used to celebrate Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the winter solstice or other opportunity for religious, cultural, or social traditions. For others, the phrase doesn’t connect to a particular day but conveys good cheer. However you celebrate, we hope you have a wonderful end to 2022 and a Happy New Year!

To those traveling long distances to be with loved ones and those staying close to home, we encourage you to extend one Thanksgiving holiday tradition into December - reflect on what you are grateful for and resolve to make positive changes in 2023.

We promise to do the same.

