What would it take to get you to ride the bus?

Or, to take this question one step further, what would it take to get you to drive it?

Decreased ridership and staffing are the two main challenges facing the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, which operates the Vine Bus that traverses Napa County, local shuttle services and provides service to regional transportation hubs. Like many organizations, the coronavirus pandemic has forced NVTA to pivot its services, but unlike other industries, public transit has yet to return to its pre-pandemic glory, which is placing NVTA under significant financial strain looking for ways to cope three years later.

Our board met this week with NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller, who provided some background on how the agency responded to COVID-19 and what it is doing now to pick up steam.

Before the pandemic, Miller described the Vine service as “stellar” and “efficient,” noting that it served just over a million passengers per year, impressive given the county’s overall population of around 140,000. When the shutdowns began, however, riding the bus was not top of mind both because people were not traveling to work, school or other activities but also because of the very nature of public transit. Riding it would put people in the same space as strangers, which in 2020 was a dangerous concept. This fear extended to drivers, some of whom decided not to continue employment for their own health. The agency still has a 30% driver vacancy rate, she noted.

Currently, the city of Napa has four fixed-route lines, with regional lines serving the Upvalley, American Canyon, and connections to BART, Amtrak and the Vallejo-San Francisco ferry. For those with a pickup or destination outside of the reach of those lines – such as Browns Valley – NVTA also has an on-demand service that can be ordered either by phone or via its online app.

Elsewhere in Napa County – Calistoga, St. Helena and Yountville – there are free or reduced priced shuttle services subsidized by those city governments and, in Calistoga, its tourism district. Our board would like to see the city of Napa and Napa County follow this example and reinvest in public transportation.

The more drivers NVTA has, the more variety with bus routes and route frequency. The Vine system in the city shuts down between 5:30 and 6 p.m., for example. More drivers would open the opportunity to have buses run later or crisscross other parts of Napa County.

The base requirements to be a driver with NVTA include being at least 21 years old and having a valid drivers’ license in good standing with the ability to obtain a CDL permit. Not surprisingly, requirements also include having customer service skills as well as being punctual and reliable.

Miller noted that the pay for most positions is around $25 an hour and that its drivers undergo regular drug testing, including testing for marijuana. She recognized this last part could be a barrier to some potential employees.

But for us as riders, let’s change what it means to ride the bus. Let’s make that $1.60 fare in Napa an experience. For some the bus is their only option and if ridership continues to decrease these community members may be stranded. For those who have a choice, you can make a difference and save a few bucks in the process.

And with the city of Napa exploring the idea of paid parking downtown, some people may opt to leave their cars at home. NVTA is already looking into ways to expand service to downtown in case paid parking is implemented, Miller said.

She noted that ridership is currently 55% of what it was before COVID-19, attributing this to people working from home still with no desire to go back to the office. If this remains, NVTA will have to work on different strategies than it had before working from home was the norm.

While increased ridership is crucial to NVTA’s recovery, Miller was cautious to invite a mass return before the authority meets in May to nail down its strategies moving forward.

“We are really operating on the edge” and pushing people onto the bus might not make the most sense until we can stabilize the system, she explained.

Have you ever ridden the bus in Napa County? What was your experience? If you’re hesitant to try, what’s stopping you? What changes would you like to see? Let the board know by way of a Letter to the Editor.

Or if you want to give NVTA your feedback directly, take the Accessible Transportation Needs Survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NVTA.

