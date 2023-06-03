The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

Michelle Dickson envisions a world where younger people who identify as LGBTQ children have a true community — kids and grownups, others like them and straight allies, all looking out for them and helping everyone to feel safe and accepted.

“We are not there yet,” Dickson told our board this week.

Given that there are nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ related bills being considered by different state legislatures, and the inherent societal and medical challenges facing LGBTQ children and their families, we sadly have to agree.

Dickson is one of the main organizers for Rainbow Play Dates, originally a First 5 Napa County project that literally outgrew its infant to 5-year-old focus. She’s working to make the group a nonprofit in its own right, aiming “to build connections between LGBTQ families, other diverse families, and ally families in the community.”

During the month of June, we recognize Pride Month, a celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer pride. As part of this, the board explored where we are as a community and where we need to go. Attending Pride events is certainly one thing, but true support means acceptance of someone else’s reality — even if, and especially, if you don’t share or even understand it. And, of course, not just during the month of June but all year long.

Dickson noted that it’s simply a fact that LGBTQ people are part of our community.

“You can dislike something or be uncomfortable with something, but you can’t disagree with the existence of who a person is,” she said.

The word “pride” conveys confidence and satisfaction in oneself, which should be a goal for everyone regardless of how they identify. For LGBTQ people, Pride Month is a celebration of who you are.

For many, growing up required checking a particular box. If you were a girl, you liked boys. If you were a boy, you liked girls. Check, check. But sexual orientation and gender identity — and identity in general — are complex concepts that sometimes cannot be shoved into one box or another. These aspects of personality run deep and take time to figure out.

Questioning the simple two-box viewpoint will be uncomfortable for some people, and grappling with why you are uncomfortable would be an exercise in self-reflection and acceptance. But don't dodge the discomfort!

Identity is a journey for everyone.

We challenge Napa County adults — those who are parents or who are simply in a child’s orbit — to give children the space to explore who they really are. This will be a lifelong effort for some, but it starts at childhood. Give them the freedom to explore. If they are going to get pegged into picking one form of identity over another, they may end up growing up not being comfortable in their own skin. Hold space for children to be who they are and explore what they want.

We understand some may be wondering, and even concerned, that there seems to have been a sudden spike in people identifying in non-traditional ways. Is this something new?

It is not. Gender identities and sexual orientations outside the binary have existed for as long as humans have existed. Folks feel more comfortable being who they are, and at younger ages, because of the supportive adults around them. Supporting groups like Napa Valley Rainbow Play Dates who are looking to create more safe spaces for people to be who they are is one way we can locally increase a sense of inclusion and belonging in Napa County.

Do not be so quick to put people in boxes. And don’t judge them for how they choose to express themselves. Regardless, be proud of them.