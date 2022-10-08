Napa Valley Register Editorial: Joelle Gallagher for Napa County Supervisor District 1

The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

In a race between two dedicated, intelligent and driven women, we’ve decided to endorse Joelle Gallagher for the District 1 seat, which includes much of downtown Napa and the Carneros region. It was close, but we felt her social services background would fill an experiential gap on the Board of Supervisors.

Both have land-use expertise — Gallagher from her time on the county Planning Commission and Suzanne Besú Truchard from her work as an attorney and real estate broker. Though those types of decisions often garner the most press — Walt Ranch anyone? — one of the county’s biggest department is Health and Human Services. Gallagher’s work at First 5 and, before that, the Cope Family Center and Napa County Farm Bureau puts her in a better position to help oversee that vital agency.

Both have deep roots in the community. Gallagher grew up in Sonoma County, went to Napa’s Justin-Siena High School and lived in various parts of the Bay Area. She moved to Napa County in 1992 when her daughter was 6 months old.

Truchard, the daughter of Cuban immigrants, came to Napa County about 13 years ago. She was looking for an attorney job in the San Francisco area, visited Napa Valley, met her future husband Anthony Truchard and moved here, where she is an attorney and real estate broker.

Truchard addressed concerns that her connection with the wine industry — through her husband and brother-in-law — would color her decision making, saying the ethical requirements of her profession would compel her to disclose any conflicts. And, she continued, her current portfolio of work has little-to-no potential to create any.

We agree that this is a non-issue. We also note that Truchard’s approach is likely to be more business friendly than Gallagher’s, who has faced criticism that she has arbitrarily rejected legally-sufficient projects while on the Planning Commission.

In our interview, Gallagher pushed back on this, saying that the reason for such a commission in the first place is to help decide what’s best for the community. If it only rubber-stamped staff recommendations, she asked, why would it need to exist?

Still, on this topic, we felt Truchard had the edge, and that the decisions she would make on the Board of Supervisors on land use would be potentially more even-handed.

During their interviews, both impressed us with their knowledge of county issues, confidence and equanimity. Either would be an excellent choice to help bring back a sense of calm and professionalism to the occasionally dysfunctional Board of Supervisors. That looked like a tie on our end.

So the deciding factor was Gallagher’s experience working with some of the most vulnerable in our community. One of the major roles of a county government, in our mind, is making sure those that need help get it, and that all human beings are treated with dignity and respect.

No doubt Truchard believes this as well, but Gallagher has more hands-on experience in that regard, and would be able to use that to improve and shape policy to make Napa County, as a whole, healthier.

Editorial Board members Lilea Heine, Annette Dambrosio and Stephen Corley did not participate in the endorsement interviews or discussion due to potential conflicts.