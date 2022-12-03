Napa Valley Register Editorial: Main Street reopening will serve as an experiment

The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

After more than two years of being closed to vehicle traffic, Main Street in downtown Napa between Second and Third streets has reopened. We applaud the move, though not on the traditional axis of this controversy.

For those unfamiliar with the issue due to apathy or perhaps a viable hobby outside of reading the Register’s news pages, the riverfront street closed in August 2020, soon after the start of the pandemic. As we can all so vividly recall, people at that time were either outright prohibited from – or highly squeamish about – breathing recirculated air while the 21st Century’s equivalent of The Plague made its merry and toxic journey through untold millions of lungs. The emergency ordinance that allowed for it expired Thursday, explaining the change.

Allowing restaurants along that section to create outdoor dining areas was a logical, low-impact and appropriate move at the time. The trade off – free use of the public right-of-way in exchange for the restaurants remaining open and keeping the local economy from tanking any further – was more than fair. And, of course, the closure was only the most visible part of the restaurant-created parklets that sprang up all over town, and only a portion of the various local efforts to keep Napa humming through the COVID years.

But now it’s more than time to see if the logic still stands, and this will be a perfect experiment. In the coming months will we miss the gentle flow of people and families along that stretch, gritting our teeth against the honks that now fill the air? Will we give a silent thank-you that it now takes a few minutes less to traverse downtown? Will we notice at all?

Regardless, the costs have changed.

Car traffic in August 2020 was nearly nonexistent, making the closure of a downtown thoroughfare much less of an issue then than it is today. And the price of closing the street permanently has been estimated at $1.45 million. It seems like a remarkable price tag until you consider the needed adjustments and repairs to bring it up to code and make it safe for pedestrians, bicycles, wheelchairs and anyone else that might want or need to use it.

Though they’ve expressed openness to the idea, city officials say they don’t have it in the budget, and moving things around would negatively impact higher-priority projects and fixes. The restaurant owners along Main Street rightly note the public gets a clear benefit from the closure – above and beyond any profits they have received from the arrangement. The owners have pledged about $250,000 toward the project, and the two continue to talk, but nothing has come of it yet, and certainly not in time to avoid the reopening.

The restaurants themselves are unlikely to go under due to the change, and based on the success of outdoor parklets along other, open, downtown arterials, the outdoor seating that remains will likely remain filled.

Some owners express concern that once reopened, it will never close to cars again. Though this is a valid concern, we at the Register can pledge to continue to watch this issue and report on its impacts. If it’s truly worth revisiting, watch for us to express that opinion clearly and forcefully.

