Napa Valley Register Editorial: Mazi's conviction not an indictment of naturopaths

A Napa naturopath gained national attention this week for faking hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination cards and selling a purported remedy against the virus.

Juli Mazi’s actions, which authorities dubbed the nation’s first case of faking vaccination cards during the coronavirus pandemic, earned her a sentence of nearly three years in federal prison.

While the bold words plastered across the top of the front page of Wednesday’s Register - “Juli Mazi sentenced” - may signal the conclusion of this story, our board believes a cautionary tale lies between the courtroom semantics.

Prosecutors said Mazi, who opened a naturopathy practice in Napa after moving from Santa Cruz, provided faked inoculation cards to at least 200 people to enable them to falsely claim they had received a Moderna-produced vaccine against the coronavirus.

Mazi also sold homeopathic pellets she claimed would provide lifetime immunity against COVID-19 by using trace amounts of the virus to prompt an antibody response, according to the Justice Department. This “homeoprophylaxis” remedy had the same validity as ivermectin, bleach or any of the other quackery pelled to desperate (or gullible) Americans.

No one wants to be the victim of a scam, let alone one connected to something as serious as a global pandemic. While sightings of masked faces and social distancing have lessened, it is important to note that COVID-19 is still affecting people and misinformation surrounding the virus remains prevalent.

Mazi took advantage of her patients during a tumultuous time when many people feared for their lives and questioned whether things would ever be the same. Her case should alarm people and prompt them to do their research when it comes to their health. Scammers are out there.

However, we would like to clarify that although we support the court’s decision and are glad Mazi is paying the price, these are our thoughts on one individual and not on her chosen profession. Mazi’s criminal actions are not a reflection of naturopathy as a whole.

Naturopaths, of which there are currently three licensed in Napa County, provide a valuable service in the healthcare industry. It is our intention to draw attention to COVID-19 misinformation, not to paint a deceptive picture of a legitimate profession.

