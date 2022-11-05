Napa Valley Register Editorial: Post-election governance

The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

As Napa County voters make their final decisions on the various candidates on the ballot, we want to turn our attention to the future winners of those races.

Regardless of who is chosen to represent the various constituencies on the Board of Supervisors, as well as on the county's city councils and school boards, one thing is certain: There will be many new faces making decisions once the votes are tallied after Nov. 8. There may even be further shakeup of the Board of Supervisors next year if the nascent effort to recall Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza proves successful.

With these upcoming changes, we would ask these yet-to-be-named leaders to reflect on how they in particular can improve the communication and professionalism of the various bodies on which they serve. The word "dysfunction" has been thrown out a lot as of late, and this is a chance to make real positive change.

Instead, we want to see collaboration and respect among those seated on the dais. Napa County elected officials should hold themselves to a higher standard and avoid the wrestling matches that often play out in Washington D.C. or even Sacramento.

To clarify, this does not mean we expect unthinking unanimity or passive-aggressive "Napa Nice." The issues many of these groups face are complex and there will be times where reasonable people do not agree. We expect and, in fact, welcome this. However, there are ways to uphold the standards of respect and collaboration even when there are differences of opinion.

While we welcome the voices of those elected, we also want to remind them that they are also stand-ins for the parts of the community they represent. They should keep that larger group in mind when weighing their decisions rather than just voicing their personal opinions.

As this long — too long, perhaps — political campaign comes to a close, we want to thank all the candidates for putting themselves out there and volunteering for the responsibility of public office. Getting elected is not easy and neither is governing.

Our board views this election as the start for a new era of greater collaboration in Napa County. Let's start fresh and do it right.

The editorial board researches, interviews stakeholders and discusses issues of importance to Napa County residents. Its written opinions are the institutional views of the Napa Valley Register and is not beholden to interest groups, public officials, or its own advertisers. Its larger goal is to provide clear-eyed analysis of these issues to help make our county and region a safe, equitable, peaceful, and just place to live and work.