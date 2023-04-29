The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

Rows upon rows of pristine, picturesque wine grapes covering green, rolling hills — this signature imagery is synonymous with the Napa Valley and is a sight Napa County residents are familiar with.

However, maintaining the immaculate bounty of Napa Valley’s vineyards all too often comes with a catch — pesticides.

Yes, like most agriculture in the United States, a majority of farms and vineyards in the Napa Valley use harmful pesticides to combat the growth of weeds that threaten to interfere with the region’s signature product.

While it is perhaps unrealistic to expect large operations to go the old fashion route, using a little elbow grease to pull weeds by hand, our board feels Napa Valley’s grape growers have an opportunity to look into alternatives and strengthen its proven leadership in the wine industry.

The Napa Valley is already world renowned for its wine, why not lead the charge in the way wine is produced?

This was just one question sparked by our board’s viewing and subsequent discussion of the film “Children Of The Vine,” directed by Napa resident Brian Lilla. Lilla has been making films for about 25 years, but “Children Of The Vine” has been a passion project as he lives in Napa with his wife and young children.

When he first moved to Napa, Lilla would bike through the vineyards and would notice people wearing stark white protective gear reminiscent of hazmat suits spraying a mystery liquid on the wine grapes. This liquid, the film explained, was the popular weedkiller Roundup, which as the film unfolds, is used in high amounts across the country and is harmful for the environment and the people living in it. There has even been a strong correlation between an individual’s exposure to Roundup and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system.

From the food on your plate, to the maintenance of highway roadsides and even school campuses, Roundup and its main ingredient glyphosate permeate the landscape, Lilla’s film emphasizes.

However, even though Roundup was the focus of “Children Of The Vine,” Lilla told our board that “I just drilled down on one of the chemicals” and that he really opened a Pandora’s box of information during his research. The larger goal, he said, should be to move beyond synthetic pest control in all forms.

Since the film’s premiere at the Sonoma International Film Festival in 2022, Lilla has witnessed some change locally when it comes to land maintenance. After a screening, two well-established wineries — V. Sattui Winery and Castello di Amorosa — went full organic.

V. Sattui had been farming organically for more than 10 years on its 30-acre St. Helena estate. But now both wineries, 350-plus acres, 27 varieties, and four counties, including Napa, are 100% organic, said V. Sattui President Tom Davies.

While two Napa Valley vineyards are a start, Lilla said “we can do this on a very big scale” as there are examples out there of successful large-scale organic farming operations.

At the local government level, Lilla noted that both the city of Napa and Napa County do not use Roundup in public spaces. The Napa County Board of Supervisors also signed a letter of support for Assembly Bill 99, which gives local communities the choice to reduce or eliminate pesticide use on state highways. Just one more piece of the puzzle.

Lilla indicated he plans to stick with the “Children Of The Vine” campaign for now before working on his next film. He wants the film to continue to be used as an educational tool in the Napa Valley and across the country. His goal is to host between 200 and 400 community screenings, getting the film in front of the general public and the people directly involved in agriculture.

While Lilla continues his mission, our board agrees that the use of pesticides is generally not good for the people or environment. Because of this, we strongly encourage the decrease in the use of such chemicals. Napa Valley can still produce an amazing bottle of wine without the use of these potential carcinogens.

We recognize this change will not happen overnight, but as world leaders in the wine industry Napa Valley is poised to strengthen its leadership beyond the end product. Our region’s grapegrowers can and should take on this mantle, as it feels like this is a perfect example of doing well by doing good.

Anyone interested in getting together a group to view the film should contact Lilla via the movie's website: https://childrenofthevinemovie.com/.