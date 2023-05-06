The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

It seems whatever Alfredo Pedroza does, it ends up as a bold headline on the Register’s front page. FPPC investigation? Recall attempt? Botched recall attempt? State Senate candidacy announcement? All on A1.

And so, news that he is withdrawing from said contest earlier this week – and electoral politics generally – also demanded prime placement, the latest in a string of intrigue and controversies that seem to follow the Napa County supervisor like the unceasing storms we seem to be having. The reason, as stated by the man himself, was a desire to take a break from the sturm und drang of electoral politics and spend more time with his family.

We certainly understand the first part: it takes a very thick skin to be a politician in our current win-at-all-costs, hyper-partisan, middle-school-rumor-mill environment. Reporting and commenting on it from the sidelines is exhausting; one can only imagine the mental toll of being in the middle of the ring.

The second part, though, begs more questions and analysis. On March 30 – about 19 months ahead of the election – Pedroza announced his desire to fill the wingtips of his friend and mentor, state Sen. Bill Dodd (D-St. Helena). Dodd, who has served two terms in Sacramento’s upper house in addition to a single term in the lower one, cannot run again.

What changed just five weeks later? He does indeed have three young children – aged 2, 3, and 7. But they were also young in March, and it seems unlikely the pros and cons of running for senate were not (deeply) discussed with his wife, friends, fellow politicians, consultants, major contributors – and others that make up his personal and professional entourage.

The oft-used “spending more time with family” reason for stepping down from an elected office or declining to run for another is, to put it mildly, a cliche. And since nature – and apparently Napa – abhors a vacuum, the county is abuzz with the possible reasons beyond what Pedroza has stated publicly.

You can never truly know what’s in a man’s heart, but you can ask pointed questions in an attempt to get there. In a chat Thursday, Pedroza insisted that as his kids became older, it became increasingly clear how important it was to spend more time with them – and crystal clear about how much time it would take to be an effective state senator. The two don't match up.

“I started going to Sacramento four times a week, getting up at 7 a.m. and coming home at 9 p.m.,” he said, explaining what changed between March and May. “I was simulating what the job would be like, talking to people, building relationships, meeting with people after the work day is done. That’s what you have to do.”

He said that he has spent 11 years in elected office, and that's it time for someone new to take his spot, and for him to find his next challenge. Pedroza said he's not sure yet what that will be, but that it is most likely in the private sector.

"This wasn’t something I intended to have as a career,” he said.

To dispense with some of the rumors, Pedroza said that no one asked him to step down, he felt he was in a strong campaign finance position to win the seat, and said he would have never run if he felt the forthcoming FPPC report was going to be less-than-rosy.

And now?

“We’re confident it’s going to be a positive report,” he said.

Are the other civil or criminal investigations in the works?

“We have no knowledge of any investigations,” he replied.

Pedroza said he found it disappointing that the local chattering class isn’t taking his reasoning at face value, noting he’s been “a family man since day one.”

“For someone from my background, I know what I’m walking away from,” he said, adding that if the right opportunity comes around in five or 10 years, perhaps he’ll jump back into politics.

“But if not, that’s OK as well,” he said.

Pedroza dropping out does have a specific consequence for Napa County. We have been fortunate that Dodd – who represents not just Napa and Solano counties, but most of Yolo and parts of Contra Costa, Sacramento, Solano and Sonoma counties – hails from here.

Pedroza not being in the race greatly reduces the chance our next representative in the senate will be from Napa County. How that impacts us as a whole is unknown, but it’s hard to see how we’ll get more attention post-Dodd.

And, as for Pedroza himself, we doubt this will be the last time we hear of him – or the last time he shows up on A1 after his supervisorial term ends. In what form or fashion, we’ll all have to just wait and see.