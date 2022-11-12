Napa Valley Register Editorial: Slow it down, Napa

The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

Slow down.

To some drivers in the city of Napa, these two simple words are synonymous with a grassroots effort to make streets safer for pedestrians and drivers alike. To others, these words are a no brainer – the idea of following the speed limit is obvious.

Or is it?

Our board recently met with representatives from Slow Down Napa, a group that for years has been pursuing traffic safety and traffic awareness across city neighborhoods.

Maureen Trippe, a Slow Down Napa co-founder, noted that over 600 people have voiced their concerns to the group, highlighting a need to address these issues.

Asking drivers to “slow down” – emphasized by an array of yard signs dispersed across the city – is just a small part of their mission. Trippe noted the group has been asking Napa leadership to make a firm commitment to rein in unsafe and reckless driving through the implementation of proven strategies. A first step may involve an upcoming series of neighborhood meetings designed to gather community input on traffic calming.

The city’s traffic calming plan has not been updated since 2005. For context, the first generation of iPhone did not make its debut until 2007. That is a long time and an update is long overdue, our board feels. We can’t keep kicking the can down the road. That can is bent and rusted.

The five virtual workshops – scheduled between Nov. 16 and Dec. 1 between 5:30 and 7 p.m. – are each focused on a different neighborhood, as the needs in north Napa are different from those of Old Town. A link to the schedule and meetings themselves can be found here: https://www.cityofnapa.org/1180/Neighborhood-Traffic-Calming-Program

They involve introductions of the city’s project team; an introduction to the project itself, along with associated goals, objectives and a timeline; a segment in which team members listen to the community to document the community’s traffic safety concerns; and a review of existing collision trends in the area, as well as traffic calming measures and their effectiveness, according to the city’s website.

Specifically, the city wants to lay the groundwork for engineered traffic solutions — such as speed bumps, flashing crosswalk beacons and neighborhood traffic circles.

But before committing to any of these improvements, city officials need to hear from residents. Where are the problem areas? What are the issues? This input will be used to help develop a traffic calming toolkit, which will be used to target existing traffic safety issues in Napa’s neighborhoods.

The issues, again, may seem obvious. Of course you should slow down in residential areas. Of course you should obey all traffic rules. Of course, of course. However, if residents do not make their voices heard then the decisions made may not be the right ones. These meetings are an opportunity to shine a light on something you know very well – your neighborhood. And every neighborhood is different.

We also recognize that these meetings are only part of the process. The city can study an issue over and over again, but ideas are nothing without implementation. We are hopeful that a strong turnout at these meetings will signal the city of Napa to take action.

We also want to encourage city leaders to stay on the path to fund traffic calming measures and to try some things on a smaller scale. We don’t have to solve all the issues at once.

This is an opportunity for a collective effort from the community, rather than individual methods of combating speeding cars and faded crosswalk lines.

The editorial board researches, interviews stakeholders and discusses issues of importance to Napa County residents. Its written opinions are the institutional views of the Napa Valley Register and is not beholden to interest groups, public officials, or its own advertisers. Its larger goal is to provide clear-eyed analysis of these issues to help make our county and region a safe, equitable, peaceful, and just place to live and work.