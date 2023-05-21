The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

It’s not the man, it’s the message.

Our board has been contemplating how to address the actions of one particular Napa County man and his persistent volley of messages in recent months, more recently in the form of anti-Semitic signs and flyers posted outside of his Browns Valley Road residence.

The individual in question — 84-year-old Donald William Snyder — has had his fair share of newsprint in the Register and it is not this board’s intent to rehash the ongoing play-by-play between the resident, law enforcement and the community at large. In a stalemate of sorts, police have said there is little they can do about the past and current signage and flyers because the messages are protected by the First Amendment.

This board agrees that freedom of speech is a fundamental right and without it we would have a whole host of other problems to deal with. But just because that delicate line between hateful and bona fide “hate speech” has not technically been crossed, we want to emphasize that words do matter. Troubled people, especially young ones, seem to be particularly susceptible to having their minds poisoned by such dreck. To be frank, our fear is that these messages have the potential to prompt violent action, in our community or elsewhere.

The signs over the years have stated Snyder’s extreme right-wing political views, much of the time based on current news topics, and have included false information connected to various conspiracy theories.

While we don’t agree with what he is saying — and frankly question his motives and are saddened by his lack of interest in other people’s viewpoints — we understand his right to say it.

When we know and treasure those First Amendment rights but see the potential for (or actual) harm caused by these rights being exercised, what can we do to help our community members feel safe and supported? How can we ensure our community's values and voice ring louder than one guy on Browns Valley Road?

We think we could all take a page from the Napa Valley Interfaith Leadership Council, which wrote a letter the paper printed earlier in the week. The letter, signed by 18 people representing a wide range of beliefs and philosophies, unequivocally denounced the messages.

A particularly powerful phrase stated: “We consider it our moral, ethical, and spiritual edict to stand up in unison against such harmful lies and deceit. We believe what is done to our Jewish siblings, is done unto us as well.”

Amen.