The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

If someone who knows wine doesn’t mention the Napa Valley, they’re doing it on purpose. Master sommeliers to teetotalers know about the region — and probably have an opinion, educated or otherwise.

Likewise, one would be hard-pressed to ignore our world-famous restaurants replete with Michelin stars and notoriety. The lavish dishes prepared at those venues are often paired with the finest products the Wine Country offers.

With the continued success of BottleRock Napa Valley — the festival that drew some 120,000 spectators over its most recent three-day run at the Expo — live music is truly coming into its own, that same inextricable connection to the Napa Valley that food and wine has had for years.

But Napa is hardly a mini version of Nashville, and even if it was, our performing arts scene would still be profoundly unbalanced. The county’s biggest venues — the Opera House (which includes the Blue Note), and Uptown Theatre among them — primarily or solely do musical acts. Smaller venues such as JaM Cellars, The White Barn and Jarvis Conservatory are limited in the production values they can offer and all have very limited seating.

To be a truly world-class region, our performing arts scene needs to have more: more dance, more theater, more comedy, more experimental in-your-face experiences. The main venues for that work — Napa Valley College and Lucky Penny — are mighty but have their own missions and agendas. The Lincoln Theater is currently shuttered with no reopening date.

Sadly noteworthy is that talented and creative local nonprofits have had a deeply difficult time finding space to showcase their work, and like writing, performance art moves toward oblivion without an audience.

What’s the solution? Perhaps the most elegant would be a private-public partnership created to build a performing arts complex focused on the more-than-music forms of expression. As we’re told from time to time, there’s a fair amount of wealth here. Combine such a patron or patrons with the political will, and there will be a way.

There is precedent: the community came together in the 1970s to save the Opera House, restoring and reviving the 1880s landmark from the wrecking ball. No one has ever quite been able to figure out how to sustain the venue financially, though there is considerable hope its new owners, John and Michele Truchard — who also own JaM Cellars and the Uptown — can figure it out.

The Truchards, who have owned the Opera House and Uptown for about a year, are, almost by definition, major players in Napa’s music scene. And, almost by definition, that means they are major players in the county’s performing arts scene.

The board recently met with John Truchard, looking for his thoughts on the future of music and performing arts locally.

Truchard said that it would be a “lofty goal” to elevate the local performing arts scene to the status of BottleRock. However, the festival laid a sturdy foundation to expand it.

Truchard recalled people questioning why he would purchase the Opera House, wondering if he aimed to turn the historic building into office space or some other, less exciting function.

“My motivation here is this is a performing arts venue,” he told our board. “To preserve it for the community.”

Meanwhile, Truchard’s goal for the Uptown Theatre is to have between 100 and 150 shows a year that both fill the 863-seat venue and make sense for the Napa Valley. This will involve “taking some risks on some new artists” and coloring “outside the lines a little bit to see what works.”

Part of this, it seems, is being flexible with those who reach out to use the Uptown space. Truchard mentioned a recent a capella competition and several events with local schools.

Programming for the Opera House, however, is trickier. The Truchards may own the building but Ken Tesler of the downstairs Blue Note Napa runs its operations, as outlined in an existing lease agreement. Part of this agreement is to host 30 events a year for the community at a reduced rate.

But the reduced rate — whatever the figure and despite its intentions — may not be enough to expand performing arts offerings in a way that matters. The fees involved with renting that or any venue are often too steep for community members and nonprofit organizations to afford. This means that the shows that light up the marquee are often more mainstream acts that bring in more dollars.

And musical acts, if BottleRock is any indication, are the way to sell seats. This limited scope leaves out areas of the arts that need more support. Regardless, the Opera House and Uptown are not sufficient for the community’s creative energy.

We applaud the Truchards for taking over these venues and giving them a chance at a new life — tweaking the old “Field of Dreams” adage “if you build it, they will come” to, as John Truchard said to us, “if it ain’t there, people can’t use it.”

The Opera House and Uptown are community treasures, and the Truchards are more than doing their part to boost the performing arts in Napa Valley, musically and otherwise.

So it’s high time for other individuals of means — and the community as a whole via our government coffers — to provide the space for work that may not command the same material profits, but enrich our lives just as much, if not more.