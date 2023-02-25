The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

Ours is a creative place, forever experimenting and tinkering. Some work to cautiously improve on 100-year-old traditions; others learn the rules of the masters and then consciously break them. Still others attempt the truly avant garde, tossing all rules – with the latest manifestation being the 24-foot tall silver and green-striped prickly pear cactus coming to Napa later this year.

Ana Teresa Fernández, the artist behind “Circulation,” told the editorial board this week she hopes her piece – to be installed near the First Street roundabouts near Highway 29 – will elevate the importance of conceptual and accessible art in the county and its unique ability to spark emotion, conversation and contemplation. She noted the county does have a number of deep and fascinating art collections, but they are mostly behind the doors of high-end wineries and, almost by definition, unlikely to have the democratizing influence and impact of public art.

Publicly accessible pieces in Napa County, she said, are mostly “easy art,” digested and understood almost instantly. A ready example of this is the oversized chair near the downtown waterfront. It's mostly for tourists to take photos, not to spark conversation or debate.

But this sculpture doesn’t say anything directly, only hinting at its deeper meaning. That can be inspiring to some and disconcerting to others.

Mexican-born Fernández, speaking from her studio in San Francisco, said her intent was to acknowledge and honor the work of Napa’s Latino migrant laborers and their contributions to our wine and tourism industries. She notes that during the design and approval process, some of those workers said the sculpture made them truly feel seen – maybe for the first time.

But there has been pushback. Close, or even occasional readers of the Register have likely seen the complaints, which fall into three main categories: the design’s connection to Napa is tenuous or, at best, opaque; its location will distract and endanger drivers; or that the city should spend the $375,000 cost on more pressing matters.

Before we get to the first objection, let’s address the last two. The location off the side of the roundabout was chosen specifically, and after much consideration, to reduce even the minimal chance of driver distraction. (We also feel the need to note that untold thousands of public art pieces are showcased in roundabouts worldwide with little impact on, well, impacts. The Arc de Triomphe sits in the middle of one in Paris, for example.)

As for the cost: the money for the piece came specifically from a fund that can only be used for public art. It cannot be used to clean up a street, put in a park or anything else. This is paid by developers who, as part of getting a permit, must either put art in their projects or pay into that kitty.

Still, complaints about design or intent cannot be easily dispatched because they are matters of taste. Not everyone is going to like it, and that’s OK. Interestingly, from our own reporting and backed up by Fernández’s experiences, aesthetic concerns were the least numerous – and the least shrill.

For the record, the Editorial Board likes both the look of the piece and its meaning. But we worried if it would sink in. Would residents and visitors understand it at all? By all likelihood, all they would get is a flash of green as they whizzed around that double roundabout. Is that OK?

Of course, Fernández said. Maybe people just think it’s interesting. Maybe they’re confused. Maybe they think it’s beautiful. If they want to know more, all it takes is a few seconds of tapping on their phones.

What about the pushback? That’s just public art, Fernández said, telling a story about a man she encountered while installing her DREAM sculpture in San Francisco. He was upset that more people hadn’t been asked if they liked, or even wanted, the 80-foot long, 18-foot tall piece.

But what about that billboard? Fernández responded, pointing to one right next to her piece. Did anyone ask you if you liked it? The man acknowledged he had never thought about that.

“That anger, that displaced energy. People don’t know how to deal with it,” she said. “They don’t know how to respond to something not selling them something.”

“Circulation” has already evoked a wide range of emotions, and we expect it will do even more once it becomes a reality. This piece is a bold statement for Napa, showing our willingness to experiment in a variety of different mediums. Let’s keep going.

Our winemakers, long ago, showed they need not be constrained by French traditions to create something world-changing. Likewise, we can be a haven for visual artists who want to not just push the envelope, but reimagine and recreate the concept of what an envelope is supposed to contain: conversation.

