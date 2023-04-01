The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

We hear a lot of complaints from long-time residents that Napa County’s key industries – wineries and hospitality – no longer care about locals. We also hear a lot from the county’s developers, hoteliers, restaurateurs – and not a few elected officials – that this is a false dichotomy, and that local businesses are welcoming to people in a wide variety of economic stratas.

Both, we feel, are missing the point a bit. Napa Valley’s economy is built in large part on its reputation as a world-class, high-end, luxury destination. We can’t get away from that and probably don’t really want to. But, indeed, it is also true that the price points for many of the county’s touted brands are far beyond the reach of those on fixed incomes, younger people or pretty much anyone not clearing six figures.

And, we want to note, there is a price creep in even the dwindling number of mid-range restaurants, where $16 cocktails and $25 entrees are considerably more common than $6 beers and $10 burgers – even during happy hour.

It really wasn’t that long ago when downtown Napa was a ghost town at sundown, and that the well-heeled bypassed the city on their way Upvalley. Now, the valley is filled with four-star resorts and Michelin-lauded restaurants from top to bottom – and with it the prices they command. Tastings that were – once upon a time – free now often cost more than $50 a person.

Despite these very visible changes, it still may come as a surprise to many people that a rather remarkable amount of the money that flows into the civic coffers are paid for by visitors – primarily via the famed Transient Occupancy Tax. This is a 12% tax on the gross room revenue that goes to the general fund of the municipality where that hotel lives. (For resorts in unincorporated county land, like Meadowood, that money goes to the county.) In Napa, that figure is 25%; in Calistoga it is an eye-popping 60%. Somewhat surprisingly, it’s only 6% for the county. General funds go toward street repairs, public safety and a myriad of other municipal services.

Because it is a percentage, not a flat fee, the higher the rack rate, the more money a city gets. This creates an opportunity and incentive to bring in more and more high-end facilities, as this is a cash flow stream cities absolutely wouldn’t be able to do without.

This week, the board spoke to Linsey Gallagher, the CEO of Visit Napa Valley, along with Sarah Gillihan and Erin First, the director and manager of communication, respectively, of the organization. They provided us with a wealth of statistics and information we thought it important to share to give this issue its appropriate weight and context. Here are some of the most interesting top-line figures:

5,700: The total number of hotel rooms in Napa County

Less than 200: The number of hotel rooms added in the last four years

$470: Average daily rate for a room in 2022

$27.2 million: Amount the city of Napa collected in TOT in 2022

1 of 5: People employed in tourism and hospitality

Gallagher noted that the 2022 TOT levels were higher than in pre-COVID 2019, a significant indicator that Napa County’s economy is truly back in black. And, she noted, this is based on a fewer number of overall visitors – who stayed longer and spent more money.

But Napa County is more than hospitality, and our reliance on tourist dollars raises difficult questions of equity, housing stock, and its impact on the lower-paid workers in those hotels and restaurants – to say nothing of people who staff dry cleaners, auto repair shops, or the 1,001 less glitzy professions that keep things moving.

Next week, we plan on exploring this issue further, to tease out some of the competing priorities and implications our county’s economic model brings – and what it means for the future. Stay tuned.

