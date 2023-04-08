The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

Napa Valley is an incredibly desirable place. Driving through the bucolic hills and vineyards – en route to even pedestrian pursuits like a doctor’s appointment – can feel like a bit of a dream. The recent heavy rains have turned them greener than they might otherwise be, giving them an extra boost of beauty.

It’s not an accident. Creation of the Agriculture Preserve in the 1960s preempted almost all development on the valley floor, savvy winery owners almost single-handedly created the demand for high-end California wines in the 1970s and 80s, and forward thinking planners and developers made downtown Napa safer from flooding, setting the stage for its revival earlier this century.

And that’s just part of the story. The county’s history is a crush of deals – some shady, but most not – aimed at making this an international destination

Napa County, we’re reminded periodically, looked much like Santa Clara County in 1900. Without all of the above, it’s not hard to imagine having to share all of this with a million or so other residents. Our main exports might well have been heavy metals rather than Merlot, chemicals rather than Cabernet.

But there are less-than-rosy implications. Almost all of the workers at the local hotels and resorts, wineries and fine-dining establishments are not paid well enough to live here. Neither can many of the people who work in our schools, drive our buses, pick up our trash, or fix our cars. Many current homeowners might not be able to afford their own neighborhoods if they were suddenly forced to move.

The overall enrollment in Napa Valley Unified is projected to be around 14,000 in 2028 – down from about 17,000 in 2020. Since state funding is based almost solely on enrollment figures – and after Napa voters turned down a $200 million school bond late last year – this may soon become an unshakable downward spiral.

There are few jobs that pay enough for a recent college graduate to live here, and so they establish themselves and grow their families elsewhere. Perhaps, one day, when they’ve made their fortune they’ll come back – to buy their vacation home, in cash.

All this is to say that the inequity that sustains this way of life is not a bug, it is a feature. Locals may very well complain about the lack of affordable restaurants or activities for teens or teetotalers, but we are all beneficiaries of the services the taxes of visitors – by way of Transient Occupancy Tax and sales tax – provide. In fact, because of the outflow of younger people and the influx of second (or third) homeowners here, many other governmental revenue streams are either flat or decreasing.

TOTs are a 12% tax on guests at county hotels, money that goes in the general fund of the municipality where that full-service resort or limited-amenity motel (if you can find one) is located. The cities and the county itself use that money to pay for police, firefighters, street services, or pretty much anything else needed.

Depending on the city, this can be as much as 60% of its total budget (Calistoga) or as little as 6% (American Canyon and Napa County, which receives funds from hotels located in unincorporated areas.) The city of Napa is in the middle at 25%.

This highlights something deeply obvious: Our local economy lacks diversity, and potentially dangerously so. History is filled with examples of once-affluent areas who suffered because its leaders didn’t react quickly enough to the changing economic winds.

The editorial board recently had a vigorous discussion based on a thought experiment: What will Napa County look like in 10 or 20 years if we continue on as we are now, and what, if anything, can or should be different?

Should nothing change, Napa Valley may become solely a playground for the ultra-wealthy, a place where the only members of the have-nots with physical access to its pleasures are the ones in service to those haves. Its population will be primarily empty nesters and the childless, and it will become increasingly racially and economically homogeneous.

Instead of that future, our goal should be to maintain our current overall quality of life, but also expand the number of people throughout the socioeconomic chain that can enjoy it. There are no easy solutions, but success will take a concerted effort from a wide variety of groups, many with conflicting interests. This includes those hotels and wineries, yes, but also governmental agencies, teachers, environmentalists and affordable housing advocates.

Otherwise, our green hills may one day wither and die, leaving us with not only a less aesthetic reality, but an economic fire hazard as well.

The editorial board researches, interviews stakeholders and discusses issues of importance to Napa County residents. Its written opinions are the institutional views of the Napa Valley Register and is not beholden to interest groups, public officials, or its own advertisers. Its larger goal is to provide clear-eyed analysis of these issues to help make our county and region a safe, equitable, peaceful, and just place to live and work.