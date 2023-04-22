The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

A public health officer – a job your everyday person may not have paid attention to prior to 2020 – is now a title that carries with it extra responsibility as all eyes turned to these individuals for guidance during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

“The pandemic showed the world really one aspect of the work,” Napa County public health officer Dr. Christine Wu said during a meeting with our board this week. “There is a lot more to the role than that.”

Wu has held the public health officer position since December, replacing Dr. Karen Relucio, who had it during the pandemic. Wu came to Napa County from neighboring Solano County, where she served as the deputy health officer in the public health division for nearly four years.

Having had some time to settle in, Wu noted that the public health officer role is really to “protect the health of the community” and what that looks like for Napa County may soon shift as her department gathers data for a new Community Health Assessment to “help inform what our next priority areas are going to be,” she said. However, there are some expectations.

“The problems we knew about before the pandemic got worse,” Wu explained, including homelessness, mental illness, overall staffing at health care facilities and nursing homes. Emergencies outside of COVID, such as wildfires, acted as a multiplying factor.

Looking forward, she said she believes the “key to health is really in resilience building.” A term often coined to describe a person’s ability to bounce back from stress, Wu described the link between resilience and overall health, something that starts in childhood.

Adverse Childhood Experiences – or ACEs – include abuse, neglect, whether a caregiver or parent is divorced, suffers from mental health issues or is incarcerated.

A higher ACEs score is associated with a higher risk of conditions such as asthma, heart disease and even cancer, Wu explained. But this is only part of the story. The more resilient a person is, the less the ACEs score factors in.

“Resilience is the difference between being able to overcome a health challenge or succumbing to an illness,” Wu said.

But how to do just that is a broad and difficult question. Napa County is fortunate to have a wide variety of nonprofits that focus on mitigating these stressors on our area’s children as well as supporting the parents and caregivers themselves. The board urges everyone in our community to give of their time or treasure to help make those stronger, as doing so positively impacts us all.

Another key takeaway from Wu’s discussion with our board was the role of the individual in public health. The pandemic showcased “the power of the individual and the individual choices that protect everyone as a whole,” Wu noted.

Wearing a mask or staying home while sick – with COVID-19 or otherwise – is one way to “protect the health of the community” and support Wu and her department’s efforts.

While the coronavirus is still the reigning example, individuals also have the power to control their own health. This can be as simple as changing your eating habits, walking more or even making sure you have time in the day to destress – bringing those levels from toxic to tolerable.

Wu said she witnessed an inspiring example in her own office of a coworker who was prediabetic and decided to take on this problem through cycling. Napa’s numerous bike trails became a second home to him and he rode his bike to work. This is just one person.

As in so many things, individuals have so much power to effect positive change, not only for themselves but for everyone around them. As the weather (finally) gets warmer, let’s take that as a cue to move a little more, eat a little better, and be a bit more intentional about helping our neighbors.