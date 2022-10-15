Napa Valley Register Editorial: Vote, Damnit!

The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

In the mid 2000s, the streets of San Francisco were plastered with signs bearing the bearded, scowling face of Bruce B. Brugmann, the then-owner of the SF Bay Guardian, exhorting the people of The City to “Vote, Damnit.”

Bruce had an outsized personality, befitting his 6-foot-4 frame, and a management style more similar to J. Jonah Jameson — aka Spiderman’s boss — than Fred Rogers. Though crass, it certainly got your attention, the main reason for the use of such language.

That’s why we’re using it now.

Our lives have also become increasingly complex, with the endless streams of social media and streaming everything complicating lives already filled with work, doctor’s appointments, school trips, and endless meal making for picky eaters young and old. Who in the world has time to pay attention to the minutiae of civic government, especially at the local level?

Well, with all due respect, you have to make the time. One of the main roles and responsibilities of being a citizen is to educate yourself on the different people who make policies and pronouncements in your name? You wouldn’t let a stranger speak on issues of importance on your kids, partner’s or parents’ behalf, would you? But if you don’t vote, that’s exactly what you’re doing for your city, your county, your state and your nation.

Get to know the candidates and issues. The Napa Valley Register has written a series of stories this week and last that are attempting to put our local issues into human context. That is, what these decisions will mean, and what these hoped-to-be leaders at various levels want to do – on your behalf. Additionally, this editorial board will continue to be making its recommendations on various offices and issues in the coming weeks.

Registered Napa County voters will receive their ballots this week, if they haven’t already. For more information on how to vote, check the county website or the Register’s guide.

We do understand that getting to the heart of these issues takes time, and we know you hardly have enough of it as it is. Still, the next few years will be vital ones for Napa County and we need your input on our collective future. The power is in your hands, so use it, damnit!

The editorial board researches, interviews stakeholders and discusses issues of importance to Napa County residents. Its written opinions are the institutional views of the Napa Valley Register and is not beholden to interest groups, public officials, or its own advertisers. Its larger goal is to provide clear-eyed analysis of these issues to help make our county and region a safe, equitable, peaceful, and just place to live and work.