Napa Valley Register Editorial: What is an editorial board anyhow?

The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

As we relaunch the editorial board after a lengthy hiatus, we felt it was an excellent time to explain what, exactly, an editorial board does, what it does not, and how it functions. The seven community members — selected to represent a wide range of professions, backgrounds, and experiences — serve on a volunteer basis. They are joined by three members of the full-time staff: President Jay Scott, Executive Editor Dan Evans, and Copy Editor Sarah Dowling.

The board meets weekly in hybrid fashion, either in the Register’s offices in Napa or via Zoom, to discuss the official position of the paper on a wide variety of subjects. This is why each of these pieces has, in what would normally be the byline field, a note stating it is the opinion of the organization itself.

The board does not influence the news coverage of the paper, though it will often opine about stories that appear in its pages. It also is an opportunity for the business side — represented by Scott — to provide input on the content side.

Editorials will appear in the Sunday edition, in the same spot, each week — barring personal emergencies that prevent a quorum or staffing issues. The pieces themselves will be written primarily by Register staff, though some of the board members have expressed interest in penning some of these pieces.

Regardless of who writes them, our main goal is that it reflects a consensus. If we are unable to come to such a point, we will reserve the option to remain silent on the topic. The discussions we have with stakeholders as well as our internal debates will remain – with rare exception – private, because we want our collective words to speak for themselves.

Editorials, after all, should cut through the noise and bring clarity to complex subjects in the common interest. Our goal is to be an alternative, a salve, to the heightened rhetoric that sadly even affects local issues.

Still, only you, the reader, can tell if we’ve lived up to that goal, and we invite your feedback on anything we may write. Thank you for joining us on this journey, and stay tuned!

The editorial board researches, interviews stakeholders and discusses issues of importance to Napa County residents. Its written opinions are the institutional views of the Napa Valley Register and is not beholden to interest groups, public officials, or its own advertisers. Its larger goal is to provide clear-eyed analysis of these issues to help make our county and region a safe, equitable, peaceful, and just place to live and work.