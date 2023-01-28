Napa Valley Register Editorial: You are not helpless

The opinion of the Napa Valley Register

Half Moon Bay was the most recent; before that it was Monterey Park and Visalia.

These California communities share a tragic connection — they have all been hit by a mass shooting this month, bringing with them a swell of emotions from residents across the state and a renewed focus on gun safety.

As people continue to cope with feelings of despair and fear following these eerily familiar events, some Napa County residents may be reminded of a tragedy closer to home — the fatal shooting at the Yountville Veterans Home. The 2018 incident involved a former client of The Pathway Home who took the lives of three employees, including one who was seven months pregnant.

Despite the anxieties we are all feeling in the aftermath, our board wants to make note of a simple fact: we are not helpless. The influx of alarming headlines may be coming from communities less than 100 miles away, but Napa County residents have a voice and can use it to address gun safety.

One such effort is playing out in the Napa City Council chambers, where a safe firearm storage ordinance — which would regulate the storage of firearms when they’re not in use — is in the works.

If the council votes to adopt the ordinance, Napa would join several nearby cities — including St. Helena and Yountville — that have passed similar laws recently. We applaud any and all moves to reduce shooting injuries and death, whether accidental or intentional.

Other efforts might resemble the Day of Action event held at Napa City Hall on Saturday. First 5 Napa County and the local chapter of Moms Demand Action hosted a card making event for gun violence survivors. There were also numerous vigils held throughout the state and Bay Area, and the more voices heard, the better.

Perhaps most importantly, we can demand our lawmakers revive the assault weapons ban, the Clinton-era federal law that markedly reduced violence. We have seen a steady rise in mass shootings and unnecessary deaths, and it’s long past time for us, as a nation, to take this step.

We have no bones to pick with those who choose to own firearms, either for hunting, recreation or protection, and do so responsibly. But as the ban clearly showed, there is no Second Amendment right to own weapons of war.

Given the current political state, we acknowledge this is unlikely to happen soon, but that doesn’t mean we’re excused from continuing to agitate to make it a reality.

