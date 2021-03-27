National Republicans have gone all in on the Newsom recall. They're doing him a big favor

But the conspicuous lack of engagement by the administration and national Republican leaders “made it impossible to credibly sell that argument,” said Garry South, a former Davis strategist. Polls showed most voters simply didn’t see the recall as a partisan movement, especially with Schwarzenegger — the front-runner to replace Davis — running more as an independent than Republican.

Party leaders outside the state “hadn’t laid themselves out there the way they’ve done now,” South said. “What they’ve done is hand Newsom on a silver platter every bit of evidence he needs to show this is an attempt by the Republican Party to win through a recall what they couldn’t win fair and square in a regularly scheduled election.”

Which is the very heart of Newsom’s survival strategy: In every breath, he and supporters refer to the “Republican recall,” lest anyone forget its grounding in partisan politics.

Bush had several reasons to steer clear of the 2003 campaign.

He’d made it a policy to avoid state political fights, most notably during the 2000 primaries when he sidestepped South Carolina’s Confederate flag debate. Bush also didn’t want to bolster Democratic assertions the White House was plotting against Davis.