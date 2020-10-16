New York Post 'bombshell' echoes false Kremlin propaganda about Joe and Hunter Biden

The “bombshell” New York Post cover story this week on Joe Biden and alleged secret emails to Ukraine — a tale that has Trumpworld in a tizzy — reads as if it came straight from Russian propaganda playbook 101.

Unsourced, based on unverified emails off a mysterious laptop that was left unclaimed at a Delaware repair shop, the tale repeats a verifiably false charge about Biden’s Ukraine involvement, a charge that has been disproved over and over. This supposed “bombshell’ is so content-free it doesn’t even provide smoke, let alone fire.

What it does do is spread a fake conspiracy theory about Joe and Hunter Biden and Ukraine that has long been promoted by President Donald Trump and his consigliere Rudy Giuliani. It is also promoted by Russian agents and corrupt Ukrainian pols who fed this theory to Giuliani in Kyiv.

U.S. intelligence agencies have said repeatedly in recent months that the Kremlin is directing such influence efforts to aid Trump and hurt Biden.

So this new tale, based on emails of suspicious provenance, could well be another instance of Kremlin election meddling. This is why Twitter’s move to stop the social media spread of these murky emails is entirely understandable. But Trump and Rupert Murdoch have no problem with advancing fake news.