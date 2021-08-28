Newsom and Elder's mutually beneficial relationship in the California recall election

Gov. Gavin Newsom and radio talk host Larry Elder are fierce enemies in the recall election. But they're also valued allies who rely on each other.

In fact, if you didn't know better, you'd say they were close pals.

The more the liberal Democratic governor — and throw in the so-called "mainstream media" with him — attack the Republican conservative, the stronger he becomes among GOP voters.

Conversely, the more Newsom and the media scare Democrats about Elder, the more they're motivated to vote against the recall and turning over the governor's office to a Republican.

At least that's the theory and it seems to be holding up.

Newsom has had his own scary problem heading into the election now underway: Polling showed Democratic voters were apathetic and didn't seem to give a rip while Republicans were enthusiastic about recalling the governor and ending one-party rule in Sacramento.

Republicans have been threatening to overcome a nearly 2-to-1 registered voter deficit in this deep blue state by casting more ballots than Democrats. They still might. Balloting doesn't end until Sept. 14. But early returns show Democrats voting in higher numbers than expected.