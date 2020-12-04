Newsom endures two embarrassments with French Laundry dinner and unemployment scam

Faulconer's mayoral term ends Dec. 10.

"More to come shortly," he says.

Translation: The soon-to-be ex-mayor is unquestionably running. The only unknown is, how far does he get? A topic for another day.

"The scope of this fraud is breathtaking," Faulconer says. "It's another gut punch to Californians who have been waiting months to get unemployment benefits and yet they see it going to death row inmates.

"It's incredible mismanagement. All the more glaring for Californians because we are the state of innovation, of technology. Yet we can't get this system to work."

Newsom and his advisers are trying to explain the unexplainable — something that never could be sold in a 30-second TV ad. If you feel compelled to use up a TV spot for that quagmire of weeds, you've already lost.

Dozens of other states have cross-checking systems that allow their unemployment agencies to compare the Social Security numbers of benefit claimants with the inmate population. But California law forbids sharing of Social Security numbers with non-law enforcement agencies. So, no cross-checking for the EDD.

Yes, that state law should be changed. The administration says it's working on it.