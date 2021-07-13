Newsom gets a C as governor. But that doesn't mean he should be recalled

Gavin Newsom has been an OK governor — not bad, but not that good. He deserves a C grade.

Should he be expelled before his term ends?

No. We don't kick students out of school for a C average.

This is how I see it:

In 2018, voters elected Newsom to a four-year term. The Democrat has served only five-eighths of it. The term doesn't end until after 2022. Let him finish the job he was given. That was the deal.

Progressive Gov. Hiram Johnson gave California the initiative, referendum and recall 110 years ago as direct democracy tools. The purpose of the recall was to allow voters to rid themselves of crooks or incompetent idiots they'd elected.

It wasn't created so we could dump elected officials who merely make some dumb decisions or don't deliver what they promised. Those ousters could wait until the incumbent is running for reelection at the end of the term.

Newsom plans to seek a second term next year. If voters want to boot him, that's the time to do it. In a regular election, they'll have a choice between Newsom and an opponent.