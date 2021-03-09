Newsom hits home run as the effort to recall him gets closer to making the ballot

Groups will be distanced. And masks must be worn. So, how do fans exercise their inalienable right to munch popcorn and guzzle beer? Masks will need to come off.

“We’re working on the final details,” Newsom announced last week in Long Beach at a vaccination site. “We’ve been working closely with Major League Baseball and others.

“We have confidence that when you look forward to April, to opening day,” Newsom said, “and where we are likely to be if we all do our jobs, if we don’t let our guard down and spike the ball — wrong sport — then I have all the confidence in the world that fans will be back safely.”

Newsom knows his sports terminology. He was a left-handed pitcher for Santa Clara University on a baseball scholarship. He also played football and basketball in high school.

Two days after the governor’s announcement, his administration provided more details. Not only baseball stadiums but also amusement parks such as Disneyland will start reopening April 1.

It was good timing politically because the Republican-backed recall campaign seems on the verge of qualifying for a statewide ballot. The deadline for turning in 1.5 million valid voter signatures is March 17, and recallers say they’re on track to surpass that.