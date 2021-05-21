Newsom is admonished for his big-spending budget by Sacramento's legislative analyst

– The whopping $76-billion "surplus" projected by Newsom is actually only half that big. The other half is legally restricted and must be spent on schools, savings or debt repayment.

– Despite a record tax windfall, Newsom is still relying on $12 billion in savings and borrowing in order to jack up spending. "Shortsighted and inadvisable," Hollingshead called it.

– The Legislature should delay approving all the money the governor wants to spend until it has time to think. It needs to plan how best to dole out the dollars efficiently and not rush the bureaucracy into wasteful spending.

The analyst didn't mention the word "recall." But if the Legislature followed her go-slow advice, all the money wouldn't flow into the California economy — and voters' pockets — before an expected fall election sought by Republicans trying to oust the Democratic governor.

So, Newsom wouldn't enjoy the maximum political benefit from Sacramento's spending spree.

Meanwhile, both sides — Newsom and his opposition — are using the revised budget as political ammunition.